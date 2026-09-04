PSG vs Monaco predictions: Les Parisiens frustrated again

Monaco arrive in the French capital as the only team with a 100% record in Ligue 1 after the first two rounds of matches.

Best bets for PSG vs Monaco

Draw/Monaco (Double chance) at odds of 2.90 with Stake

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with Stake

Paris Brunner 2+ shots on target at odds of 3.60 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 2-2 Monaco

PSG 2-2 Monaco Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Kvaratskhelia, Torres - Monaco: Golovin, Idumbo

Paris Saint-Germain host Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Friday night. Ligue 1 Matchday 3 pits the winless champions against the surprise early league leaders.

Luis Enrique's side have drawn both of their opening league games 2-2. They trailed by two goals at Lille before Vitinha and Marquinhos struck in stoppage time. PSG sit in 11th place on two points.

Bradley Barcola will not feature in a PSG jersey again after completing a €140m move to Liverpool. On the plus side, Ferran Torres has two goals in two games. Meanwhile, Maghnes Akliouche will be keen to impress against his former club. Ousmane Dembélé remains a fitness concern for this game, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should return to the starting lineup.

Filipe Luís has won all four matches since taking charge of Monaco. They defeated Le Havre 1-0 and then swept Marseille aside 2-0 through a Paris Brunner double. They top the table on six points.

Folarin Balogun, Takumi Minamino, Mohammed Salisu and Ansu Fati all missed the Marseille win. Balogun seemed to have played his final game in Monaco colours, with a move to Premier League side Everton in the offing. Yet, that deal broke down on Tuesday night before the transfer window closed.

Eric Dier was the unlikely winning goalscorer on the opening day, but Brunner has seized his chance up front. A brace against an improving Marseille is no mean feat.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Fabián Ruiz, Akliouche, Ferran Torres, Kvaratskhelia

AS Monaco expected lineup: Hrádecký, Vanderson, Sané, Dier, Nazinho, Zakaria, Camara, Coulibaly, Golovin, Idumbo, Brunner

Monaco arrive at the Parc des Princes as the form side

Monaco arrive as the form side in France. Filipe Luís has won all four matches since taking charge. They sit top of Ligue 1 on six points. Monaco have kept clean sheets in each of their first two Ligue 1 matches.

PSG are still without a league win. Luis Enrique's men have trailed by two goals in both matches so far. They needed stoppage-time goals at Lille to rescue a point.

Monaco also know this ground well. They won 3-1 at the Parc des Princes in March. An implied probability of 34.48% on the Double Chance market looks thin. Monaco have at least avoided defeat in 44% of their last nine visits to the capital. This looks like the top value play from our trio of PSG vs Monaco predictions this week.

PSG vs Monaco Bet 1: Draw/Monaco (Double chance) at odds of 2.90 with Stake

Recent meetings in Paris have been wide open

Recent meetings at this ground have been open affairs. Monaco won 3-1 here in March. They drew 2-2 at the same venue in Champions League action in February. Both cleared this line.

PSG have also served up four goals in each of their opening two matches. Rennes and Lille both finished 2-2. Four goals would be enough to land this bet. Luis Enrique's defence has been fragile in the early stages of 2026/27.

Luis has equipped Monaco to press aggressively, and they also created six big chances on Matchday 1. An implied probability of 50% for over 3.5 goals looks beatable, given how both sides are playing. Six of their last nine (66%) Ligue 1 meetings in Paris have cleared this line.

PSG vs Monaco Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with Stake

Backing Brunner to seize his moment again

Brunner has made the most of his opportunity up front. The forward scored twice against Marseille last weekend. His header opened the scoring inside 15 minutes. He now leads the line for the league leaders.

Folarin Balogun missed that game and is unlikely to displace him immediately. The American's proposed Everton move collapsed following question marks surrounding his medical. That leaves questions over the American’s sharpness.

PSG have conceded twice in each league game so far. Their defence has been fragile under pressure. Backing Brunner to land two shots on target at an implied probability of 27.78% looks like a fair price. He averages 2.50 per game, albeit against weaker defences.