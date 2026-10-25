PSG vs Lyon predictions: Les Parisiens to return to the Ligue 1 summit

Lyon have won two of their last four visits to the Parc des Princes. However, PSG appear to have hit their stride after their UCL win over Barca.

Best bets for PSG vs Lyon

PSG to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.50 with Parimatch

PSG (1st half) at odds of 1.80 with Parimatch

Ferran Torres anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.90 with Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 3-1 Lyon

PSG 3-1 Lyon Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Torres, Doue, Hakimi - Lyon: Nuamah

This Monday morning sees current Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyon travel to second-placed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). It promises to be a fascinating contest between two of the five teams currently on 14 points in the Ligue 1 table.

PSG picked up just two points from their first three 2026/27 Ligue 1 games. Since then, Luis Enrique’s side have won four games on the bounce. This includes impressive away victories at Marseille and Strasbourg.

Les Parisiens are in the unfamiliar position of chasing the leaders rather than setting the pace themselves. Five teams are separated by goal difference alone. PSG are aware a win over Lyon could help them create some distance between themselves and their rivals.

They may face Lyon without the services of Ousmane Dembele. The French striker went off early in the first half of their 4-2 UCL win over Barcelona on Tuesday night, with Ferran Torres set to deputise. PSG will also be without flying winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia for the rest of the season after he sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury in midweek.

Lyon have surpassed expectations so far inside the first seven games of the 2026/27 campaign. Paulo Fonseca’s men have plenty of injuries and are still grinding out wins and have conceded just five goals in the process.

Keito Nakamura sits out the trip to the French capital through suspension. Meanwhile, Lois Openda (leg), Mo Ouedraogo (knee), Nicolas Tagliafico (muscle) and Pavel Sulc (knee) remain sidelined with injuries.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Lyon

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hernandez, Pacho, Zabarnyi, Hakimi, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doue, Akliouche, Torres

Olympique Lyon expected lineup: Descamps, Athekame, Abner Vinicius, Niakhate, Mata, Bidstrup, Tessmann, Duranville, Nuamah, Tolisso, Himbert

H2H record supports this bet

PSG have won eight of their last 11 Ligue 1 fixtures at home to Lyon. Fonseca’s men did pinch all three points in their most recent visit to the Parc des Princes back in April. However, PSG seem to be back to their best and are brimming with confidence after seeing off Barcelona in the Champions League.

A home win looks most likely, but the data suggests Lyon are highly likely to find the net too. They’ve scored in each of their last eight meetings with Les Parisiens.

Lyon’s attacking output doesn’t align with their current league standing. In Ligue 1’s xG table, Lyon would currently sit ninth with 11.5. We can back a fifth successive Ligue 1 win for PSG and the visitors to get on the scoresheet at a modest implied probability of 40%.

PSG vs Lyon Bet 1: PSG to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.50 with Parimatch

Hosts to hit the front in the first 45

PSG have scored first in six of their last seven meetings with Lyon. They’ve also led at the interval in five of those seven matches. In their latest home match against Le Mans, Enrique’s side were 1-0 ahead at the interval before wrapping up a 3-1 victory.

Their last two home Champions League games with Slovan Bratislava and Barcelona have also seen Enrique’s men lead at the interval.

Backing Les Parisiens to lead at the half-time whistle offers an implied probability of 55.55%. Based on the head-to-head data, this could be the value bet from our PSG vs Lyon predictions. With Dembele and Kvaratskhelia sidelined, Ferran Torres and Desire Doue will be expected to shoulder more of the attacking responsibility against Lyon.

PSG vs Lyon Bet 2: PSG (1st half) at odds of 1.80 with Parimatch

Torres to assume goalscoring responsibilities from Dembele

Ferran Torres has adapted seamlessly to the PSG squad since joining from Barcelona. He has scored four Ligue 1 goals in seven appearances.

Although he has only started in four of those seven appearances, he'll almost certainly be involved from the off against Lyon. Torres has recorded 2.46 xG from seven appearances, so his four-goal return suggests he has been clinical in front of goal.

Torres is currently scoring in France at a strike rate of 57.14%. This weekend, we can back him to score any time at an implied probability of just 52.63%. That price could offer some value, but his lengthier odds may reflect Lyon’s tight defensive record to date. We still think he’s PSG’s best chance of winning Monday’s game.

PSG vs Lyon Bet 3: Ferran Torres anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.90 with Parimatch

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