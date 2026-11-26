Best bets for Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient

First half - Under 1.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on Stake

Lorient +2 Handicap at odds of 2.25 on Stake

Both teams to score - No at odds of 1.75 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Lorient

Goalscorers prediction - Paris Saint-Germain: Ousmane Dembele

PSG are on top of Ligue 1, with a 3-2 win at Nice last weekend preserving their advantage over Paris FC. However, that victory was overshadowed by a season-ending ACL injury to winger Desire Doue.

Without Doue, PSG returned to action in midweek, drawing 2-2 against Roma in the Champions League. Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Illia Zabarnyi were not enough for maximum points.

As for Lorient, they head into this game following a 1-1 draw at home to Rennes last Sunday. Alexandre Dujeux’s side sit comfortably in mid-table, with 16 points from their opening 11 games. They were 2-0 winners at Le Havre in their most recent road fixture.

Probable lineups for Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez, Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Akliouche, Dembele, Godts

Lorient expected lineup: Mvogo, Adjei, Talbi, Obaretin, Sylla, Cadiou, Avom, Kouassi, Bernardeau, Makengo, Aiyegun

Little drama in the opening half

With Doue joining Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the sidelines, Paris Saint-Germain are without two of their most dangerous attacking players. Dembele has also gone more than a month since his last start, following an injury. That bodes well for Lorient’s chances of holding firm in the opening stages of this game.

All four of PSG’s home league fixtures this season have produced one or fewer first-half goals. They are yet to concede before the interval at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.

Lorient aren’t likely to show much ambition early on in this contest. They boast the best away defensive record in the division and will look to maintain that solidity by keeping it tight. Dujeux’s team have conceded just twice in five road fixtures so far.

Across those five away games for Les Merlus, there have only been two goals scored before the break. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient predictions therefore point to the under 1.5 goals market in the first half looking a smart option.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Bet 1: First half - Under 1.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on Stake

Lorient to compete in a daunting away trip

With clean sheets in four of their previous six fixtures, Lorient cannot be discounted against a depleted PSG attack. The underlying data also highlights how well they are operating in their own half of the pitch. Dujeux’s side have only allowed 12.4 xG this term, which is the second-best record in Ligue 1 behind Paris FC.

Luis Enrique often favours a rotation policy when the turnarounds are as short as this. He’s likely to rest a few players following the Roma clash on Wednesday night. That could also help Lorient compete at the Parc des Princes.

So far this season, PSG have only won one league game by a margin of more than two goals. That was on the road against bottom club Le Havre. With that in mind, backing Lorient with a +2 handicap appears to offer value.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Bet 2: Lorient +2 Handicap at odds of 2.25 on Stake

Few goals expected at the Parc des Princes

While they’ve excelled defensively, Lorient do have problems at the other end of the pitch. Midfielder Jean-Victor Makengo is the only player to have scored more than once in Ligue 1 for Les Merlus this term.

Lorient also have issues in the creative department. Their chief threat has come on the left flank with Arsene Kouassi, who has assisted twice. However, their xG total of 13.4 is the worst record in the division.

That makes it hard to see how the visitors are going to get on the scoresheet in this game. PSG have few selection issues at the back, and they’ve only allowed 12.9 xG in the league.

Across all competitions, PSG have won three of their past six games to nil. At least one of these teams failing to score looks a solid option, with an implied probability of 57%.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Bet 3: Both teams to score - No at odds of 1.75 on Stake

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