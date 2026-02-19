Premier League predictions Matchday 27

There are picks from matches involving Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, with plenty of goals expected.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 27

Selection Odds Aston Villa to beat Leeds 1.83 Chelsea to beat Burnley 1.22 Manchester City to beat Newcastle 1.48 Liverpool to beat Forest 1.83 Arsenal to beat Tottenham 1.57

Odds via Stake correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Aston Villa vs Leeds: Villans get back on track

Date: 21/02/2026

21/02/2026 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Our tip: Aston Villa to beat Leeds at odds of 1.83 on Stake

Aston Villa have had some mixed results recently. They suffered defeats to Newcastle United in the cup, as well as Brentford in the Premier League. However, Unai Emery’s men have won five of their last nine across all competitions and remain third in the league. With home advantage against a side that don’t travel particularly well, the Villans are the clear favourites. They’ve only drawn once at Villa Park.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United have been hard to break down in recent weeks. While victories have been few, they've only lost twice since the start of December. We expect them to put up a good fight in Birmingham, but the hosts should be too strong in the end.

Prediction 2: Chelsea vs Burnley: Blues to climb to fourth

Date: 21/02/2026

21/02/2026 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Our tip: Chelsea to beat Burnley at odds of 1.22 on Stake

Things have gone well for Liam Rosenior since he took over as manager of Chelsea. Their last game saw them hammer Hull City 4-0 in the cup, but they’ve also won seven of the last nine. The Blues have only lost three times at home in the league this season, and we can’t see that changing on Saturday.

Burnley appear destined for the drop, even if they have only lost two of their last six Premier League fixtures. Their win over Crystal Palace last week was followed by a shocking defeat to Mansfield Town, and that didn’t go down well. The Clarets will be desperate to bounce back. However, they should struggle at Stamford Bridge against a home side aiming for fourth place.

Prediction 3: Manchester City vs Newcastle: Pep’s men continue their title chase

Date: 22/02/2026

22/02/2026 Kick-off time: 01:30 am

01:30 am Our tip: Manchester City to beat Newcastle at odds of 1.48 on Stake

Following their blip against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City are well and truly back on track. They’ve picked up four wins from four in all competitions, including an away win at Anfield earlier this month. Pep Guardiola’s side have won 10 of their last 12 competitive fixtures at home. They’ll be carrying their favourites tag on Saturday.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are going through a strange period. They ended a five-game winless run by beating Tottenham Hotspur last week. Then they followed that up by beating Villa in the cup. The Magpies head to the Etihad after a midweek game in Azerbaijan, meaning they may be fatigued. That is likely to work in favour of the hosts.

Prediction 4: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Reds to ramp up relegation fears in Nottingham

Date: 22/02/2026

22/02/2026 Kick-off time: 07:30 pm

07:30 pm Our tip: Liverpool to beat Forest at odds of 1.83 on Stake

Nottingham Forest have a new manager once again. Forest drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, which has left them winless in three games. As a result, Sean Dyche was replaced by Vítor Pereira. The club face a challenging opener away at Fenerbahce. Things won’t get much easier — they’re only three points clear of the bottom three.

Liverpool responded to their City defeat by beating Sunderland in the league and Brighton and Hove Albion in the cup. The Reds have won four of their last five and scored 15 along the way. They’re good value at the City Ground, and Arne Slot’s men should be too strong for their opponents.

Prediction 5: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Tudor’s baptism of fire in London

Date: 22/02/2026

22/02/2026 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Our tip: Arsenal to beat Tottenham at odds of 1.57 on Stake

Defeat to Newcastle was the final straw for Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur. Igor Tudor was appointed on a deal running until the end of the season. As the opening fixture, they face an in-form Arsenal and are the obvious underdogs. Spurs haven’t won a league game in 2026 yet, and it’s difficult to see that changing this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners just keep marching on and should beat Wolves on Monday. They put four past Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday and have just one defeat in 19 across all competitions. Being away from home shouldn’t affect them too much. Mikel Arteta will have his side fired up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conclusion

We’re approaching crunch time in the Premier League, and a lot can change. This weekend could finally see movement in the relegation zone, as well as a shake-up in the top-four race. A fascinating round of fixtures lies ahead, and it promises plenty of excitement.

In compiling our predictions, we’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet responsibly as anything can happen.