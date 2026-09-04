Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur predictions: Another setback

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this thrilling fixture. Forest are likely to capitalise on home advantage and beat Spurs.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.71 on Stake

First goal - Tottenham to score first at odds of 2.06 on Stake

1x2 - Nottingham Forest at odds of 2.41 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Goalscorers prediction: Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye - Tottenham Hotspur: Omar Marmoush

It’s been a disappointing start to the league campaign for Nottingham Forest. Fans would’ve expected more positive results, especially after the appointment of Oliver Glasner as the head coach. The Tricky Trees will take encouragement from last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

The red half of Merseyside isn’t an easy place to visit for any Premier League outfit. Forest extended their unbeaten run there to three consecutive visits, which is an impressive record. Glasner hopes his men can get over the line back at the City Ground this weekend.

After Tottenham spent more than £300 million on new signings, far more was expected of them. Roberto De Zerbi certainly spent without hesitation in the summer, yet his side are rooted to the foot of the table. While we can’t make much of it after two games, the signs are worrying for Spurs fans.

They’ve now added Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea on deadline day, while Tosin Adarabioyo joined permanently. The trouble for the club is now getting all these new players to adapt to the manager’s style of play. Spurs lost at home last week and were defeated in the opening weekend by Brentford.

However, it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before they click and put on a wonderful run. Forest hope to make the most of any issues Tottenham encounter as they adapt to De Zerbi’s methods.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, Schlager, McAtee, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Igor Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Van Hecke, Van De Ven, Robertson, Bentancur, Tonali, Savinho, Fernandes, Tel, Marmoush

Relying on quality rather than form

If Tottenham hadn’t bolstered their squad with Mudryk, Marmoush, and Savinho, they could’ve been expected to blank at the City Ground. However, Savinho was rested last week, so he should be back in the team this weekend.

He showed what a tricky player he is during last week’s EFL Cup triumph over Charlton. Alongside the other new signings, he should provide another significant goal threat.

The Lilywhites now have enough firepower in their ranks to breach the home defence on Saturday. They are yet to score in the league, so backing them to find the back of the net is going against the current trend. However, we’re reading into their squad quality rather than their last two performances.

Additionally, Forest have yet to keep a clean sheet this season, with all three competitive games seeing them concede. Interestingly, the Tricky Trees scored exactly three goals in both of last season’s league head-to-heads. As a result, we can lean on both teams getting onto the scoresheet in this one.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.71 on Stake

New signings offer renewed hope

With all the new additions to the Tottenham squad, they should be eager to put the first two weekends behind them. They are likely to approach the City Ground with plenty of motivation, ready to prove they’re to be taken seriously. The new arrivals will also be eager to make an immediate impression on the travelling supporters.

Considering Forest’s last campaign, they conceded the first goal in 24 of their 38 games (63%), behind only relegated Wolves and Burnley. At the City Ground, Forest saw the opposition score first in 12 of their 19 matches (63%), bettered only by Burnley, who did so in one more game. Consequently, it won’t be out of place if the home side conceded the first goal this weekend.

Additionally, in Forest’s only home match of the league campaign so far, it was Leeds that scored the opening and only goal of the game. This pick is also going against the trend of the Tricky Trees opening the scoring in each of the last four head-to-heads. However, that’s based purely on the quality that De Zerbi has added to his squad.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 2: First goal - Tottenham to score first at odds of 2.06 on Stake

Forest hold the edge

With both teams still searching for their first win of the campaign, there will be a hint of desperation from both sides. Forest will certainly be more comfortable being at home, but Spurs will certainly put up more of a challenge than what we’ve seen from them already. The problem for Tottenham is that they don’t travel particularly well to the City Ground.

Forest have won the last four meetings between the teams, which means they’ve recorded back-to-back league doubles. Last season was far more one-sided than the 2024/25 campaign, as Forest won 3-0 in both clashes. Winless in three on the trot, Glasner is sure to motivate his team for the occasion.

He will point his team to the fact that Spurs are bottom of the league and in transition. Last week, Forest showed incredible character by taking the lead twice at Anfield. As a result, they may just edge this one, much like they did in 2024, by a one-goal margin.