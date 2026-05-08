Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United predictions: Home form continues

Our betting expert expects the home side to keep up their form and beat Newcastle to go level on points with them.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle

Double chance - Nottingham Forest/ Draw at odds of 1.54 on Stake

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.55 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Igor Jesus at odds of 3.70 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Newcastle

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Newcastle Goalscorers prediction: Nottingham Forest: Igor Jesus, Chris Wood; Newcastle: Will Osula

Nottingham Forest's season has certainly taken a turn for the better. They were sure relegation candidates at some point in the league campaign, but they've finally turned the corner. The appointment of Vitor Pereira as head coach appears to be a masterstroke by the club's hierarchy.

Forest find themselves in 16th place ahead of this weekend's fixtures, and they're only three points behind their visitors. The Tricky Trees are also now six ahead of West Ham in 18th, which means their Premier League status should be preserved from here. In addition to league success, Pereira guided Forest to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa last week in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

By the time they head to the City Ground for this clash with Newcastle, they will know their European fate. If they can keep Villa at bay, Forest will be in the Europa League final with a chance to clinch silverware this season, bettors can look to get extra value here using a Stake promo code.

Unfortunately, there isn't any available for Newcastle, who were in the Champions League earlier this season. However, their ambitions of qualifying again are all but over, as the Magpies lie 13th in the division. Eddie Howe’s men have severely underperformed this term, and a defeat on Sunday could see them fall further down in the standings.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Ortega, Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Hutchinson, Dominguez, Anderson, Yates, Igor Jesus, Wood

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Tonali, Murphy, Willock, Joelinton, Osula

Can’t deny a side in form

Nottingham Forest are in great form, especially in the Premier League. They're now unbeaten in their previous seven league fixtures and have won the last three. Considering the last eight league games, Forest are ranked fifth on form, behind the Manchester pair, Brighton, and leaders Arsenal.

Newcastle will be wary of facing a team that’s on the up. However, they’ll hope that the Tricky Trees will be occupied with preparing for a Europa League final rather than climbing up the league table. The Magpies’ victory against Brighton last week snapped a four-game losing streak in this competition.

The visitors lost nine of their 17 away dates this term, which should offer encouragement to the home fans. Forest’s last head-to-head triumph came in 2023, while their previous win at home arrived in the League Cup in 2018. Even if they can’t secure maximum points, the hosts should be good enough to avoid defeat, this could be an appealing angle for those browsing the crypto betting sites.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Nottingham Forest/ Draw at odds of 1.54 on Stake

Defensive instability a concern

It’s worth noting that Forest’s game has improved so much recently that they have scored the most goals across the entire division in the last eight games. The Tricky Trees netted 19 goals in that run, a clear sign that they’re moving in the right direction. At home, they’ve scored only 18 goals this season, putting their recent prolificacy into context.

However, defensively, they are still experiencing difficulties. The hosts failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 of their 17 home games, resulting in a 76% concession rate. That’s encouraging for the visitors who have been averaging 0.94 goals per away league game this term, it’s another factor worth considering for users of the Stake app.

Howe’s charges have been struggling in the final third, but they will hope Anthony Gordon makes an appearance this weekend. Perhaps he will make the difference for the travelling side to breach through the home defence. Six of the last seven head-to-heads saw both teams score, which is why it’s likely to happen again this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.55 on Stake

Igor stepping up when it matters

Forest’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League, Morgan Gibbs-White, may be absent for this match. He suffered a head injury in Monday afternoon’s clash with Chelsea and could be ruled out for the weekend. The skipper leads the scoring charts with 13 goals this season, but that duty could fall to another forward.

Igor Jesus is second on that list, having scored six goals. Surprisingly, the Brazilian has only netted once at the City Ground in the league all season. He will want to improve on that and match his numbers in the Europa League.

Jesus scored in their 3-1 win over Chelsea and has now racked up three goals in his last four matches in all competitions, barring Thursday’s trip to Villa. He will likely lead the line alongside Chris Wood and could benefit from the big man’s knockdowns to hurt Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Igor Jesus at odds of 3.70 on Stake

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