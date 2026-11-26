Our betting expert expects another difficult evening for out-of-form Chelsea, with Liam Delap striking against his old team.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

First half - Draw at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Nottingham Forest to win at odds of 2.50 on 1xBet

Liam Delap to score anytime at odds of 2.38 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Chelsea

Goalscorers prediction: Nottingham Forest: Liam Delap, Morgan Gibbs-White - Chelsea: Morgan Rogers

Nottingham Forest claimed an eye-catching 3-1 victory over Manchester City in their last outing at the City Ground. That result finally gave Oliver Glasner something to build on following his summer move to the East Midlands. However, the Tricky Trees remain just one place outside the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at Bournemouth last weekend.

Chelsea have been on a contrasting journey. They made a positive start to the season under their new boss, Xabi Alonso. That early hope has faded fast after a dire run of form.

The Blues have lost three of their past four Premier League fixtures. A 4-1 home loss to Leeds last time out raised serious doubts about the direction they are heading in. It’s now another away game for the Blues, who have struggled on the road all season.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Munoz, McAtee, Yates, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap

Chelsea expected lineup: Martinez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria, Lavia, Henderson, Neto, Palmer, Rogers, Emegha

A pragmatic opening half

The first halves of games at the City Ground this season have tended to be really tight. Despite their overall struggles, Forest are yet to concede before the interval in six home matches across all competitions. Five of those fixtures were goalless at the break.

Chelsea’s away matches have also started slowly. Including their EFL Cup trip to Liverpool, 67% of their road games this term have been all square at the interval. With both sides low on confidence, this contest could also take a while to ignite.

Neither club has a reputation for patience with managers. Both Glasner and Alonso will likely be feeling the pressure right now. This could affect how both managers approach this game, especially in the first half. Backing a draw at halftime at above evens looks a great bet.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Bet 1: First half - Draw at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Forest to pile on the gloom for Alonso

In a season without European distractions, hopes were high that Chelsea could at least break into the top five. They’re by no means out of that race, but the Blues are already 12 points behind leaders Arsenal.

The worrying thing for Chelsea is that performance levels have at times been worse than results. Their underlying data is concerning. Alonso’s side ranks only 14th in the Premier League’s expected points table with 13.1 xPTS. They’ve allowed 17.8 xGA, which is the sixth-worst record in the division.

A deeper dive into Nottingham Forest paints a more positive picture. They are the biggest xPTS underperformers in the division, while they’ve netted just nine goals from 17.4 xG.

There is an obvious conversion issue, but Glasner has stamped his mark on the side. They look to offer value to beat an injury-ravaged Chelsea side missing Joao Pedro and Reece James.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Bet 2: Nottingham Forest to win at odds of 2.50 on 1xBet

Delap to haunt his former employers

One man who won’t be lacking motivation on Saturday night is Liam Delap. The striker endured a nightmare 2025/26 season at Chelsea, netting just once in 28 Premier League appearances. He is aiming to rebuild his career at the City Ground, following a £45m summer switch.

While Delap may not be back to his best, there have been some encouraging signs. The 23-year-old got on the scoresheet in each of Forest’s two victories so far this term. He bagged a brilliant brace in the 3-1 win over Manchester City three weeks ago.

Delap is averaging 2.8 shots per game in the English top flight this term. He should find gaps in a Chelsea defence that has conceded 1.82 goals per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season. Backing the Forest frontman to score anytime could be the smart move at an implied probability of around 42%.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Bet 3: Liam Delap to score anytime at odds of 2.38 on 1xBet

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