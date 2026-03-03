Newcastle vs Manchester United predictions: Magpies still winless

With Newcastle posting a home xG of 1.72 and the Red Devils’ away xG standing at 1.58, three or more goals appear likely on Wednesday.

Best bets for Newcastle vs Manchester United

Manchester United or Draw (Double Chance) and Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.60 with Stake

Benjamin Sesko Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 3.10 with Stake

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.00 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Manchester United

Newcastle 1-2 Manchester United Goalscorers prediction: Newcastle: Woltemade - Manchester United: Sesko, Mbeumo

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United on Wednesday evening, aiming to reduce the distance to the top half of the table.

The Magpies have struggled recently, losing five of their previous six Premier League matches and sitting in 13th position. Their usually reliable home form is also fading, as they have lost three consecutive league games at St James’ Park. Consequently, pressure is mounting on Eddie Howe, even though his team reached the Champions League knockout stages this season.

Injury problems have contributed significantly to their decline in the league standings. With Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, and Tino Livramento all sidelined, Howe is missing three key players of his preferred starting XI.

Conversely, Manchester United have enjoyed a successful start to 2026. Since Ruben Amorim’s departure, the Red Devils have climbed the Premier League table. Under interim manager Michael Carrick, the side are playing with increased intensity and freedom. They have moved into third place, overtaking Aston Villa in the process.

However, St James’ Park has been a difficult stadium for the visitors lately. They have suffered defeats in their last three league trips to Tyneside, including a heavy 4-1 loss in their most recent visit. Carrick also has fitness concerns regarding defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw ahead of Wednesday's match.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Manchester United

New users can boost their betting experience for this fixture by applying the latest during registration to unlock a valuable welcome offer.

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Hall, Burn, Thiaw, Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Yoro, Casemiro, Mainoo, Cunha, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Sesko

Red Devils to avoid defeat in an entertaining contest

Although Newcastle have averaged 1.64 points per home game this season, their form has dipped lately. The Magpies have lost their last three consecutive home games in the EPL, conceding eight goals during that period. These results occurred around their Champions League playoff victory against Qarabag.

Manchester United have secured impressive wins at difficult stadiums recently, including narrow victories against Everton and league leaders Arsenal. Furthermore, 27 of the previous 36 competitive encounters between these clubs ended in either a draw or a win for the Red Devils.

This represents a win rate of only 25% for the Magpies. Additionally, 71% of Newcastle’s home fixtures have seen three or more goals. The same percentage applies to the Over 2.5 goals market in Manchester United’s away matches.

Currently, we can back the Double Chance market for a Manchester United win or draw combined with at least three goals at a probability of 38.46%. This seems to be the best value bet from our trio of Newcastle vs Manchester United predictions.

Newcastle vs Manchester United Bet 1: Manchester United or Draw (Double Chance) and Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.60 with Stake

Sesko provides value given his 2026 scoring record

Carrick rewarded Slovenian sensation Benjamin Sesko with a start in the home game against Crystal Palace following his strong form. The 22-year-old performed well, netting the vital second goal in a 2-1 victory for the Red Devils.

Sesko has now scored seven times in eight Premier League appearances, recording a strike rate of 77.78% since the start of the year. He is expected to start again at St James’ Park, and we can back him to score anytime at a probability of just 32.26%.

Sesko has now scored seven times in eight Premier League appearances, recording a strike rate of 77.78% since the start of the year. He is expected to start again at St James' Park, and we can back him to score anytime at a probability of just 32.26%.

In what is expected to be a fast-paced and open match, Sesko should find opportunities during transitions. This was evident when he secured a 1-0 win for United at Everton after the team had dealt with significant pressure from the hosts.

Newcastle vs Manchester United Bet 2: Benjamin Sesko Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 3.10 with Stake

Backing second-half fireworks

The second half is likely to be more active than the first on Wednesday night. For Newcastle at home, 38% of goals scored, and 35% of goals conceded have come in the first 45 minutes. Meanwhile, Manchester United have netted 70% of their away goals after the interval.

Only 36% of the away goals conceded by the Red Devils have occurred in the first half. Notably, 10 of the 23 goals Newcastle have conceded at home came in the final 15 minutes. They have also scored nine of their 26 home goals between the 76th and 90th minutes.

Eddie Howe will likely try to keep the match tight early on to stop the poor run at home. However, as Newcastle require a positive result to reclaim a top-half position, the game is bound to become more open as it progresses.

Newcastle vs Manchester United Bet 3: 2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.00 with Stake

