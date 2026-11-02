Manchester United vs Roma predictions: Hosts target a historic night

Our betting expert expects Roma to pile further pressure on Manchester United by handing them another Champions League defeat.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Roma

First team to score - Roma at odds of 1.93 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen at odds of 2.12 on Stake

1x2 - Roma at odds of 2.47 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Roma

Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes - Roma: Donyell Malen, Matias Soule

Michael Carrick’s future as the Manchester United manager is hanging by a thread after his side lost 2-0 to Chelsea over the weekend. The result extended the Red Devils’ winless run to nine games, their worst run since 1988. United are 17th in the Premier League and only avoid the relegation zone because of a slightly superior goal difference to Crystal Palace.

Carrick hopes the switch to continental football can help breathe life into the club. After starting positively on Saturday, they ultimately collapsed, allowing all three points to slip away. United sit 20th in the Champions League table ahead of Matchday 4, having suffered consecutive defeats since beating Sabah on the opening day.

Domestically, Roma have been the surprise of the season in Serie A, as they’ve kept in touch with the top two in the division. Roma strengthened their position near the top of Serie A with a convincing 5-2 win away to Udinese on Saturday. This has left them one point behind Inter Milan and four adrift of Lazio. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men need to duplicate their league form in this competition if they’re to qualify for the next round.

The Italian side are 15th ahead of the round, one point above their hosts. Roma have experienced all three possible outcomes in the Champions League this term, but they know this is the best time to travel to Old Trafford. A win here would be an ideal way to mark the halfway point of the league phase in this competition. It would also give them renewed confidence ahead of their final four fixtures.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Roma

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Tielemans, Santos, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Roma expected lineup: Gollini, Ghilardi, Ndicka, Hermoso, Molina, de Roon, Pisilli, Franca, Soule, Pellegrini, Malen

Roma to score first against a vulnerable United defence

Manchester United have been struggling all season, especially in defence. Lisandro Martinez’s red card against Chelsea was another prime example of how poor they can be. Carrick’s men have become accustomed to conceding the opening goal in competitive outings this season.

United kept a clean sheet against weaker opposition in Sabah. However, they seemed to have struggled against better opponents. The Red Devils conceded the first goal in each of their last two UCL matches. They were already 1-0 down against Atleti in the opening minute. In their most recent outing, Como scored the opener just two minutes into the game.

For context, the hosts have conceded the first goal in 67% of their Premier League matches, while that rises to 75% at Old Trafford this term. Meanwhile, Roma have scored the first goal in every league phase game this season, including against Real Madrid. Consequently, it may be worth getting behind the visitors to strike first.

Manchester United vs Roma Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Roma at odds of 1.93 on Stake

Malen backed to continue his scoring run against United

If there’s one man United’s defence should be wary of, it’s Donyell Malen. The Dutch forward has been in prolific form since joining Serie A. He scored the third goal in Roma’s rout of Udinese at the weekend.

In that game, Malen scored once but missed two big chances. He took five shots, more than any player on the pitch, and he had the most touches in the opposition box, with eight. Malen has scored three goals in as many UCL games this season, but he’s also been incredible domestically.

The forward struck eight goals in nine Serie A matches, bringing his recent tally to five goals and two assists across his last five club appearances. With his confidence high and United struggling to keep clean sheets, Malen will be confident of making an impact. As a result, Malen is the man to back for the scoresheet in the early hours of Wednesday morning in India.

Manchester United vs Roma Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen at odds of 2.12 on Stake

No better chance to beat United

Roma have suffered against Manchester United in the past, having failed to record a single win at Old Trafford in their last four attempts. Additionally, Gasperini’s charges have never beaten English opposition in the Champions League proper in 10 attempts. However, based on where United are at the moment, this is the best time to play them.

United’s nine-game winless run includes six defeats, three of which came consecutively ahead of this clash. The reality is that this isn’t the same United team that once won this fixture 7-1 in 2007, a game in which Carrick scored twice.

The Giallorossi won the most recent head-to-head 3-2 in the 2021 Europa League semi-finals, although that was at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma are on a five-game unbeaten run and have won back-to-back games before this trip to Manchester. Backing the travelling party to leave England with three points seems like a logical choice, especially considering their incredible value.

Manchester United vs Roma Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Roma at odds of 2.47 on Stake

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