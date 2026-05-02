Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions: Historic rivalry renewed

The rivalry between these two clubs spans many years, and we expect them to cancel each other out at Old Trafford this time around.

Best bets for Man Utd vs Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool to draw at odds of 3.75 on Stake

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on Stake

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

Goalscorers Prediction - Manchester United - Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo - Liverpool: Alexander Isak, Virgil van Dijk

After their surprise defeat to Leeds United earlier this month, Manchester United have responded well. They have secured consecutive victories over Chelsea and Brentford, and they are well-placed in third position. Michael Carrick has four remaining games to prove he deserves the managerial position on a full-time basis. Those looking to back Carrick’s side can use a Stake Promo Code to unlock a welcome bonus specifically for new sportsbook players.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also recovered following their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain. They defeated local rivals Everton before securing a victory against Crystal Palace, and they are now fourth in the Premier League. A victory at Old Trafford could see them leapfrog the Red Devils, which provides a significant incentive. When evaluating the Best Football Betting Sites, Stake stands out as a top-tier choice due to its competitive Premier League odds and variety of betting markets.

Probable lineups for Man Utd vs Liverpool

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Dorgu, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Jones, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Tightly contested clash anticipated at Old Trafford

Manchester United are set to rekindle their rivalry with Liverpool this weekend. The Red Devils won the last time they met in October. However, the Reds have improved a lot since that difficult spell last year. We’re expecting plenty of action at Old Trafford.

The hosts saw Luke Shaw join their injury list during the victory over Brentford, but Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu returned to the squad. Matheus Cunha could return this weekend, providing a significant boost. For the visitors, Arne Slot could recall goalkeeper Alisson following an injury, but Mohamed Salah is a doubt after sustaining an injury against Crystal Palace.

As the Premier League table suggests, these two teams are currently evenly matched. Either side could secure the victory, but we expect a draw in this fixture. The race for third place remains highly competitive, and a defeat for either club would be highly detrimental.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet 1: Man Utd and Liverpool to draw at odds of 3.75 on Stake

Expect goals as English giants meet

Fixtures between these two clubs consistently produce goals. There have been over 2.5 goals in all of their last five meetings, and in 11 of the last 12 encounters. Both teams have scored in seven of those 12 matches, including their two games in 2025.

This season, 62% of their 34 matches have featured over 2.5 goals. Furthermore, no team surpasses United’s percentage for both teams scoring, which currently stands at 74%. Considering these statistics, we expect both teams to find the net when they meet on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on Stake

Fernandes targets Premier League assist record

Bruno Fernandes is enjoying an excellent season, earning significant praise for his performances for Manchester United. He is currently tipped to win individual awards at the conclusion of the campaign, regardless of team silverware. The Portuguese midfielder is also chasing the Premier League assist record.

After providing an assist for Benjamin Sesko against Brentford, Fernandes is just one assist short of equalling Kevin de Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s single-season record of 20. He has registered seven assists in his last seven games, and he has four matches remaining to break the record.

With 28 goals and assists across all competitions this season, he is the most likely player to score this weekend. Fernandes has failed to find the net or provide an assist in only 11 league games this season. Also, it’s worth noting that nine of those matches occurred last year. That said, we expect him to add to his tally in Manchester. For fans who want to track Fernandes' record-breaking attempt in real-time, the Stake App offers a seamless mobile experience with live odds and instant updates.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet 3: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist at odds of 1.90 on Stake

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