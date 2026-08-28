Manchester United vs Ipswich Town predictions: Bruno to deliver

Our betting expert expects Manchester United to bounce back and secure maximum points against Ipswich Town.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Ipswich Town

Anytime goalscorer - Bryan Mbeumo at odds of 2.23 on Stake

Player assists - Bruno Fernandes to secure at least 1 assist at odds of 2.55 on Stake

1x2 & BTTS - Manchester United & Yes at odds of 2.80 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town

Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko - Ipswich Town: Julio Enciso

After finishing third in the Premier League last season, expectations were high at Manchester United. The Red Devils had a decent pre-season under Michael Carrick. Also, they have strengthened the midfield and continue to add quality to the squad.

However, United were far from their best last weekend. They lost 2-0 away to newly promoted Hull City on the opening day. Now, Carrick’s men must prepare for the visit of another promoted team, Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are under new leadership, with Gary O’Neil taking over from Keiran McKenna in the summer. O’Neil has plenty of Premier League experience, having enjoyed success with Wolves and Bournemouth. He’s also guided his teams to some surprise victories against bigger clubs, like Manchester City and Tottenham.

Ipswich opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Sunderland. A result like that can only boost their confidence ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. While they haven’t had much success at the Theatre of Dreams, they aim to replicate Hull’s result from last weekend.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Ipswich Town

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Santos, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Cunha

Ipswich Town expected lineup: Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Davis, Greaves, Nunez, Lukic, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

Backing Bryan to score

United’s failure to score last weekend was surprising, given the quality they have in attack. The Red Devils recorded an xG (expected goals) of 1.83, but couldn’t find the net. Bryan Mbeumo was among those who failed to beat the Hull City goalkeeper.

The frontman had a great chance saved while the game was still goalless, before Hull scored at the other end. Mbeumo had four shots, the most of any player on the pitch. His seven touches in the opposition box also ranked him first in that regard.

He is likely to get chances here and is in good enough form to take them. The former Brentford man scored 11 league goals last term, the joint-most for the club. With three goals in his recent five appearances, we’re backing him to deliver at home.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Bryan Mbeumo at odds of 2.23 on Stake

The assist king to deliver

Bruno Fernandes broke the record for the most assists in a single Premier League campaign, with 21 last season. The Portuguese maestro is playing in a more creative role than he did under Ruben Amorim. This has allowed him to get into more dangerous positions.

Fernandes’ numbers were among the best in several attacking areas last weekend. He recorded 76% accuracy for passes in the final third and 47% for passes in the box. Fernandes led the game with five accurate lay-offs. He also played the only through ball.

The United skipper registered three key passes and had an xA (expected assists) of 0.26 against Hull. He also made the most progressive passes in the game. If he continues like this, an assist could follow this weekend.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Betting Tip 2: Player assists - Bruno Fernandes to secure at least 1 assist at odds of 2.55 on Stake

Making up for last week

Manchester United will be under pressure to respond when they face Ipswich on Sunday. The Red Devils are without a win in their last two games. However, home advantage could work in their favour. They had the third-best home record in the Premier League last season, losing just three of their 19 games.

Carrick hopes his players can deliver a clinical performance at Old Trafford. Ipswich should be full of confidence after winning their last six games, including their midweek EFL Cup triumph over Leicester City. However, they have struggled at the Theatre of Dreams in the past.

United are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-heads, winning six of them. The most recent finished 3-2 to the Red Devils. A similar outcome is expected here. United could score twice again here, having done so in 68% of their home league games last season.

It’s worth highlighting that both teams scored in Ipswich’s two competitive fixtures so far. Additionally, the previous two league head-to-heads between the clubs saw both teams score a goal. United also had the highest BTTS rate in the Premier League last season, with both teams scoring in 71% of their games.