Best bets for Manchester United vs Brentford

Draw at odds of 3.75 on Parimatch

Bruno Fernandes to score anytime at odds of 2.40 on Parimatch

Jaidon Anthony 1+ assists at odds of 5.50 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Manchester United 2-2 Brentford

Goalscorers prediction - Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford: Callum Wilson, Vitaly Janelt

Manchester United have failed to get the flying start they had hoped for under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine started out with a 4-0 defeat at Anfield, followed by a 2-2 draw against Sporting CP on Wednesday. The Red Devils had players sent off in both games, and they remain 19th in the Premier League.

By contrast, Brentford are enjoying another positive campaign, their second under the guidance of Keith Andrews. The Bees moved into the top six with a 4-0 home victory against Everton on Monday night. However, they’re yet to win on the road in the Premier League this term.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mainoo, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Cunha

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Anthony, Wilson

Bees to pick up another point on the road

This is a fixture that historically favours the team playing at home. Brentford have taken 10 points from their past four meetings with Manchester United in London. However, they’re yet to avoid defeat at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

While they remain stronger in front of their own fans, Brentford have been more resilient away this season. Four of their five road fixtures in the English top flight have finished level. All of those games were against sides ranked in the top 12 heading into this weekend.

There have been some controversial incidents in their recent matches, but United’s fundamental flaws remain. They’ve allowed 22.2 xG this season in the Premier League, which is the second-worst record.

Pochettino is likely to need more time before we see clearer improvements. Four of United’s last seven league games have finished level. Backing a repeat looks like the smart move here.

Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Tip 1: Draw at odds of 3.75 on Parimatch

Fernandes to continue his streak in front of goal

One positive over the past month for Manchester United has been Fernandes’ return to form. He hasn’t been as creative this term, following a record-breaking 21-assist 2025/26 campaign. However, the Portugal international is starting to offer a consistent goal threat.

Fernandes has scored five times in his past six appearances for club and country. That includes a brace in Lisbon in midweek. He has operated in an advanced role so far under Pochettino, ahead of a midfield duo of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo.

The 32-year-old ranks seventh with his total of 4.36 xG in the Premier League this term. Only three players can surpass his tally of 35 shots. Given the strong underlying data, Fernandes to score anytime looks a value pick, with an implied probability of 42%.

Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score anytime at odds of 2.40 on Parimatch

Anthony to make his mark

Brentford are without striker Igor Thiago due to suspension. However, one of the encouraging parts of their campaign has been a reduced dependence on the Brazilian. The striker has only scored 10% of the Bees’ league goals, compared to 40% last term.

The summer signing of Jaidon Anthony has helped add another layer to the Brentford attack. He has already registered four assists in 10 Premier League appearances, four of which came off the bench.

Including three assists in the EFL Cup at Birmingham, the 26-year-old has created a goal every 105 minutes in all competitions. With better players around him, Anthony is showing a different side to his game compared to last season at Burnley. He is good value to register another assist here, with an implied probability of 18%.

Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Tip 3: Jaidon Anthony 1+ assists at odds of 5.50 on Parimatch

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