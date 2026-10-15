Manchester City vs PSG predictions: City keep 100% home record vs PSG

Arsenal showed great character to come from behind and beat Leeds on Saturday. They now face Lille, who sit second in Ligue 1, on Tuesday.

Best bets for Manchester City vs PSG

Manchester City to win at odds of 2.15 with Stake

Rayan Cherki to score or assist at odds of 1.95 with Stake

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 3+ shots at odds of 1.85 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester City 2-1 PSG

Manchester City 2-1 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Haaland, Semenyo - PSG: Dembélé

Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad on Thursday in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Champions League league-phase.

City arrive in ominous form after Sunday’s statement win. They won 3-0 at Anfield through Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku and Rayan Cherki. Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for Liverpool, which proved decisive, since all three of City’s goals arrived after his red card.

Enzo Maresca’s side have now won eight games in a row in all competitions. They’ve scored 13 and conceded four across those games. A 2-0 win away at Porto opened their European campaign in solid fashion.

As it stands, Maresca has a clean bill of health for City’s clash with PSG. Erling Haaland was substituted during Norway’s defeat to Portugal this month, but played 80 minutes at Liverpool.

PSG are in a confident mood themselves. They beat Le Mans 3-1 on Saturday and thrashed Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in their first Champions League game of 2026/27.

Senny Mayulu is a doubt for Luis Enrique.PSG top the league phase table on goal difference after their emphatic win over Slovan. The Slovakian side could prove to be the weakest team in this year’s league phase.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs PSG

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernández, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Torres, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Backing City to maintain their 100% home record vs PSG

Manchester City will be full of confidence going into Thursday’s game. City have won every Champions League home game with Les Parisiens. They have also won their last eight matches in all competitions.

Enzo Maresca’s men are in excellent form, despite the ongoing scrutiny of the club’s finances. Their 3-0 win at Anfield on Sunday was another big result. However, they only took control of the game after Liverpool were reduced to ten men.

There is extra motivation for City to perform well in the Champions League this season. They could face relegation or a points deduction severe enough to prevent them from qualifying for next season’s competition. PSG took time to find their rhythm this season but have now won four games in a row. Even so, City to win at an implied probability of 46.5% looks like fair value.

Manchester City vs PSG Bet 1: Manchester City to win at odds of 2.15 with Stake

Cherki is in the form of his life right now

Rayan Cherki remains a serious value bet in the player prop markets. The French international scored a fine solo goal at Anfield on Sunday. It capped a remarkable start to the 2026/27 campaign for him.

For a wide creator, his goal contribution numbers are hugely impressive. He has ten goals and assists in 12 games for club and country so far this season. He’s averaging 1.48 goal contributions per 90 in the Premier League.

Cherki seems to thrive on the big occasion under the lights. He assisted for France in Brussels with just 13 minutes of game time on the pitch. He also scored for France against the Belgians earlier this month.

His current strike rate is well above the 51.3% implied probability of him scoring or assisting on Thursday. It’s arguably the top value bet from this week’s Manchester City vs PSG predictions.

Manchester City vs PSG Bet 2: Rayan Cherki to score or assist at odds of 1.95 with Stake

Backing Kvaratskhelia to carry PSG’s counter threat

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of PSG’s main attacking threats. He scored in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Le Mans and will be expected to lead the charge on the counter-attack at the Etihad.

The shot volume is the appeal of this market. Kvaratskhelia averages four shots per 90 in Ligue 1. He is at 3.95 per 90 in the Champions League.

City’s high defensive line could leave space for Kvaratskhelia to exploit on the counter-attack, with PSG looking to absorb pressure before breaking quickly. Achraf Hakimi’s overlapping runs on that flank should give him another option in attack.The market feels there’s a 54.1% chance of Kvaratskhelia covering three or more shots in the 90 minutes.

His current volume supports it and PSG’s likely approach means the true probability could be closer to 60%-65%. Especially when you consider that Liverpool managed 13 shots and forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into six saves on Sunday. In City’s previous home game with Sunderland, the Black Cats created eight big chances from 17 shots.

Manchester City vs PSG Bet 3: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 3+ shots at odds of 1.85 with Stake

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