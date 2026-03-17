Liverpool vs Galatasaray predictions: Osimhen to shine at Anfield

Our betting expert expects Liverpool to overturn their 1-0 deficit and secure victory in this match.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Galatasaray

1x2 - Liverpool at odds of 1.31 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Galatasaray

Liverpool 2-1 Galatasaray Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Dominic Szobozslai, Hugo Ekitike; Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen

It has been a difficult week for Liverpool. Following a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last week, the Reds failed to secure a victory over the weekend. Even though they led for the majority of their Premier League clash with Tottenham, Liverpool had to settle for a single point, and those looking to get involved in the return leg can make the most of it with a 1xBet promo code.

This outcome dealt a significant blow to their top-four ambitions, as they missed the chance to capitalise on Chelsea’s home loss against Newcastle. However, the home fans will hope that they don’t have to worry about their league position.

However, they have a long way to go if they’re to qualify for the quarter-finals. It is somewhat concerning that the Merseysiders have been eliminated at this exact stage in their last two attempts. They’re facing a side that have not reached the last eight since the 2012/13 season. Therefore, it is certainly going to be a tough challenge.

Galatasaray will undoubtedly aim to protect their one-goal advantage on Wednesday night. However, Anfield is famous for special moments on European nights, meaning the visitors will need to deliver a flawless performance.

A 3-0 win over Basaksehir over the weekend strengthened their position at the top of the Super Lig. Cimbom currently hold a seven-point lead in their domestic league, and they must carry that momentum into this crucial second leg to eliminate their hosts.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Galatasaray

Liverpool expected lineup: Allison, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szobozslai, Wirtz, Ekitike

Galatasaray expected lineup: Cakir, Singo, Ayhan, Bardakci, Jakobs, Torreira, Lemina, Yilmaz, Gabriel Sara, Lang, Osimhen

Anfield nights continue to inspire Liverpool

Even though the home team are enduring a difficult run of form, they consistently step up on European occasions, especially at home. They’ve already beaten Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Anfield during the league phase. The Reds enter this match having suffered only one loss in their previous 10 fixtures at Anfield across all competitions.

Okan Buruk’s men will be quietly optimistic about progressing, given their current streak of five consecutive victories across all competitions. Cimbom displayed incredible resilience in the playoff round, eliminating Juventus by scoring two goals in extra time. That being said, their historical record against English teams in other competitions stands at two wins and two defeats. This indicates that this tie could go either way.

Liverpool have won two of three such fixtures against Turkish opposition. Their overall success rate after losing the first leg 1-0 is impressive. With nine wins across 13 ties, they have a 69% progression rate, something worth noting for those exploring UPI betting sites ahead of this clash Arne Slot’s charges have won 15 of their last 19 European matches at Anfield.

Furthermore, the Reds won five of their last six European games against Turkish opposition at home. Meanwhile, Galatasaray won just one of their previous dozen fixtures against English opposition. As a result, a Liverpool victory is more likely, although it does not guarantee they will advance.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Liverpool at odds of 1.31 on 1xBet

Both sides possess an attacking threat

This season, the home side has scored 20 goals in its nine UCL matches, recording an average of 2.23 goals per game. However, their defence has been vulnerable, conceding an average of 1 goal per match, something fans tracking the action via the 1xBet app will have certainly noticed. The fact that the Reds let in four goals during a single home game against PSV will concern the home fans.

It’s worth noting that Slot’s men have not kept a clean sheet across their previous five outings across all competitions. With Galatasaray’s Davinson Sanchez suspended for this one, the home side could capitalise on a makeshift centre-back pairing.

While there are clear signs of quality in their attack, the Turkish club have not been particularly solid defensively in the Champions League either. They’ve scored 17 and conceded 16 across their 11 matches in this competition. Cimbom have kept only three clean sheets across their previous 33 European matches.

Having scored 10 goals in their past five games, the visitors certainly have the firepower to breach the home defence on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

Osimhen is crucial to Galatasaray's ambitions

Former African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen is currently making a massive impact in Turkey. The Nigerian striker has already recorded 12 goals in 19 Super Lig appearances this season. In the Champions League, he is the joint-fourth-highest goalscorer of the current campaign.

Osimhen has registered seven goals in just nine outings in this tournament. Furthermore, it was his assist that helped Galatasaray secure the lead in last week's first leg. There’s no doubt that he will be crucial for the Turkish side’s ambitions of defeating Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has registered 11 goal involvements in his last eight appearances for the club. His last five games alone have featured four goals and two assists, proving that he is a constant danger to opposition defences. He is the most likely candidate to cause problems for the hosts on Wednesday night.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

+