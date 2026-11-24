Our betting expert expects an injury-ravaged Bayern Munich side to slip up in France in a relatively low-scoring contest.

Best bets for Lille vs Bayern Munich

Double Chance - Lille or Draw at odds of 2.25 on Parimatch

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 on Parimatch

Soriba Diaoune to score anytime at odds of 3.80 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Lille 1-1 Bayern Munich

Goalscorers prediction - Lille: Soriba Diaoune - Bayern Munich: Lennart Karl

Lille remain third in Ligue 1, despite suffering a weekend setback as they lost 1-0 at home to Lyon. Davide Ancelotti’s side had been on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions prior to that. However, they’ve only picked up one point so far in the Champions League, with their top-24 hopes looking slim.

The top eight remains the objective for Bayern Munich, but they also have ground to make up. Vincent Kompany’s side have already dropped points against Arsenal and Viking in the league phase. They are dealing with a number of fitness issues and could only draw 1-1 against Cologne in the Bundesliga last Friday.

Probable lineups for Lille vs Bayern Munich

Lille expected lineup: Ozer, Goffi, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud, Mukau, Bentaleb, Andre, Bakwa, Haraldsson, Diaoune

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Binder, Bischof, Brown, Karl

Bayern hit by absence of star players

An ankle injury to Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane has rocked Bayern Munich. The English striker limped off last time out and won’t return for several months.

Michael Olise also failed to complete that game and is a major doubt here. With Luis Diaz already struggling on the fitness front, Bayern could be without their three key attacking stars. Between them, Kane, Olise and Diaz have been responsible for 58% of their team’s goals in Europe this term.

Alphonso Davies is the only other Bayern player to have scored more than once in the 2026-27 Champions League. He’s also sidelined through injury, along with Serge Gnabry, Manuel Neuer and Ismael Saibari.

With so many players missing, the Bavarians were poor at home against Cologne on Friday. They created just 1.21 xG, while their opponents had four big chances and registered 1.99 xG. Having already surprisingly dropped points on the road against Viking in Europe, backing against Bayern could be the smart move here.

Lille vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Double Chance - Lille or Draw at odds of 2.25 on Parimatch

Lille’s improving defence to keep it tight

Another reason to believe that Lille can get a result is the defensive improvements they’ve made of late. Since losing 4-2 at home to Galatasaray, Ancelotti’s side have only let in three goals across five games in all competitions.

Those five most recent fixtures averaged just 1.4 goals in total per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, three of their last five encounters at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy have concluded with 1-0 outcomes.

Lille’s Champions League fixtures have also been tighter than the scorelines suggest. After four matchdays, they rank 34th with their xG total of just 3.8. They’ve allowed only 5.5 xG, despite letting in 10 goals.

With their attack depleted, two of Bayern’s last three matches in all competitions have ended with two or fewer goals. Backing a repeat here offers value, with an implied probability of 42%.

Lille vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.40 on Parimatch

Diaoune to strike on the European stage again

Of the players who are likely to start this match, only Soriba Diaoune has netted more than once in the Champions League. The Lille winger scored a brace in his side’s last European home game against Galatasaray.

The 19-year-old is among the promising talents Ancelotti hopes to build his team around. Diaoune has averaged 1.7 shots per game in Europe this term. He has also made five goal contributions across his past six appearances in all competitions.

Given their low points return so far, Lille need to show some ambition in this contest. Diaoune has either scored or created five of their past six goals. He looks like the smart choice as an anytime goalscorer bet, with an implied probability of 26%.

Lille vs Bayern Munich Bet 3: Soriba Diaoune to score anytime at odds of 3.80 on Parimatch

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