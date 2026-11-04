Leverkusen vs Marseille predictions: OM first to breach hosts in UEL?

Our betting expert offers his predictions for Marseille’s trip to Germany. Leverkusen are likely to maintain their unbeaten record in the competition.

Best bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille

Anytime goalscorer - Patrik Schick at odds of 1.69 on Parimatch

Three-way handicap - Leverkusen to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.95 on Parimatch

1x2 & BTTS - Leverkusen & BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.40 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Olympique Marseille

Goalscorers prediction: Bayer Leverkusen: Patrik Schick x 2, Ibrahim Maza - Olympique Marseille: Amine Gouiri

Bayer Leverkusen are probably happy to be returning to European football after their disappointing home defeat to Stuttgart over the weekend. Die Werkself are on back-to-back losses in the Bundesliga, making the Europa League fixture a welcome distraction. Still, all is not lost for Leverkusen, who are sixth in the Bundesliga and just two points away from a Champions League spot.

They’ve been flying in the Europa League, though, and are one of five undefeated teams after three games. Carles Martinez Novell’s men are the only side yet to concede a goal in this season’s league phase. The home faithful will hope to see another three points and a clean sheet, while Novell looks for his first win inside 90 against Marseille.

Marseille have come a long way from the side that went on a five-game losing streak in all competitions in September. The faith in Bruno Genesio seems to have paid off, as they’ve improved drastically. Domestically, OM have won their last two and have climbed into the top six of Ligue 1.

However, the Europa League hasn’t been kind to Genesio’s men. Marseille lost all three matches, including one on home turf. The Leverkusen match marks the midpoint of their campaign. The good news for OM is that three of their remaining five league phase matches are at home.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Blaswich, Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez, Fernandez, Garcia, Vazquez, Maza, Moreira, Schick

Olympique Marseille expected lineup: De Lange, Weah, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Garcia, Kondogbia, Kamissoko, Abdallah, Abdelli, Gomes, Gouiri

Schick as sharp as ever

Leverkusen are the joint third-most prolific side in the Bundesliga, with 18 goals in eight games and an average of 2.25 goals per 90. The driving force behind those numbers is Patrik Schick, who’s scored seven league goals so far.

In the Europa League, Schick scored two goals in his three league phase appearances. Altogether, he’s on a run of scoring eight goals across his most recent 10 matches for Leverkusen. He’s in a purple patch of form, and you wouldn’t bet against him finding the back of the net on Friday.

Despite losing to Stuttgart last weekend, Schick was a standout performer for his team. He took six shots and had nine touches in the opposition box, the most for both metrics across the pitch. The forward missed two big chances in that game, but he did get on the scoresheet. He looks good value to do the same thing here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Patrik Schick at odds of 1.69 on Parimatch

Marseille likely to be punished

The home side scored eight goals in this competition across three games without reply. They’re averaging 2.7 goals per game in the Europa League. No other team in this competition recorded more shots than Leverkusen’s 72.

In terms of shots on target, they’ve recorded the joint-highest with 33 in their first three outings. Die Werkself have scored 11 in their last five matches in all competitions. They’re quite efficient in the final third and can punish the visitors.

Marseille have conceded six goals in their three Europa League matches, and they’ve only scored one. Interestingly, the visitors also scored 11 goals in their recent five games across all competitions. This suggests Marseille can also breach the hosts. They’ve also shipped seven goals in that run, which opens up the chances of a heavy win for the Bundesliga side.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tip 2: Three-way handicap - Leverkusen to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.95 on Parimatch

Clean sheet off the cards

Both sides enter this match having won three of their last five matches. The visitors’ domestic run has not translated to Europe. Marseille are on a five-game losing streak across any major continental competition.

The French side have generally struggled away from home. OM have lost 10 of their previous 15 away matches in all competitions, winning just four games in that run. They’ve also lost 10 of 12 meetings against German teams in major European competitions, winning just once.

Leverkusen have won seven of their last 10 Europa League home matches. They were unbeaten at the BayArena since April before last weekend’s Stuttgart defeat. That result exposed some flaws in this Leverkusen team that Marseille can exploit. They’ve conceded nine in their last three. While we’re still backing the hosts to get a result, they won’t have it all their own way.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Leverkusen & BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.40 on Parimatch

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