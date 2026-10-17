Leeds vs Manchester United predictions: Pressure piling on Man Utd

Our betting expert predicts the outcome of the Roses rivalry. Leeds are in decent form at the moment, and they could add to United’s woes with a win.

Best bets for Leeds vs Manchester United

First-half Manchester United total - Under 0.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Stake

- Under 0.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on First team to score - Leeds at odds of 1.84 on Stake

- Leeds at odds of 1.84 on 1x2 - Leeds at odds of 2.28 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Leeds 2-1 Manchester United

Leeds 2-1 Manchester United Goalscorers prediction: Leeds: Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

For the first time since 2002, Leeds will take on rivaling Manchester United in the Premier League with more points in the table. Leeds fans must be delighted with the start they’ve had in the league this season. It’s their best return after six games in their previous three campaigns in the top flight.

It could have been much better if they held on to their one-goal lead against Arsenal last weekend. However, it wasn’t to be, which meant that Daniel Farke’s team suffering thier first league defeat of the season. Considering how well they played against the champions, the Whites are welcoming United with a lot of excitement.

In contrast, it seems like a familiar storm is brewing around the skies of Manchester this season. After leading 1-0 against rock-bottom Tottenham Hotspur last week, the Red Devils conceded a late equaliser and dropped two points. It means that Michael Carrick has now overseen the worst start to a Premier League campaign for Man United since the 1986/87 season.

To make matters worse, Atletico Madrid outclassed United on their way to a 2-0 win in their midweek Champions League fixture. Unsurprisingly, it was Lisandro Martinez’s swipe at the board in the post-match interview that made the headlines, underscoring another poor performance. The bottom line is, United head to Elland Road winless in their last five games in all competitions.

Probable lineups for Leeds vs Manchester United

Leeds expected lineup: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Wilson, Tanaka, Nmecha, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Heaven, Santos, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

First-half shut out

Surprisingly, no other team in the division has taken more shots than Manchester United has in the Premier League, with 125. Despite having the fifth-best xG (expected goals) at 10.69, they’ve only managed to score nine goals. Underperforming by 1.69, which points to a lack of composure in front of goal.

They’ve generally been slow to get into the groove in their league matches. United are one of only two teams in the entire division yet to score a goal inside the first half hour. That will certainly encourage the hosts, who conceded just one league goal inside the first half this season.

Leeds’ defence is one of the best in the division. They’ve conceded only five goals in six games, level with Man City, Everton, Brighton, and Arsenal. The visitors are also on a poor run of never scoring in the first half away from home in the league. With only one goal in the first period across their six fixtures, Leeds could shut them out in the first half.

Leeds vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: First-half Manchester United total - Under 0.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Stake

United inviting the opposition

While the visitors could struggle to get past the home defence in the first period, the hosts may find scoring to be easier. Carrick’s men are yet to keep a clean sheet this term, conceding at least once in every league match so far. Their nine conceded goals place them mid-table in that metric, giving room for Farke’s men to pounce.

Of Leeds’ eight goals they’ve scored this term, five have arrived at Elland Road, so their ability to score at home isn’t a question. It’s worth pointing out that the Whites scored the first goal in 67% of all of their league outings this season. Meanwhile, the visitors are on a run of conceding the first goal in 67% of their league fixtures.

Away from home, it’s the same story for United, as they’ve conceded the first goal 67% of the time. Those numbers aren’t showing any defiance from the Red Devils, and after conceding first in midweek, it’s likely to happen again. In both head-to-heads last season, Leeds opened the scoring, with the most recent meeting seeing them take the lead after just five minutes.

Leeds vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: First team to score - Leeds at odds of 1.84 on Stake

Leeds have turned the tide

There’s a mini crisis going on at Man United at the moment, and it feels as if Carrick’s position has come under question. There’ve been rumours of Antonio Conte slipping into the hot seat, and if results don’t turn around quickly, that will happen sooner rather than later. The reality is that they’ve managed just two wins across their last nine matches in all competitions, losing four games in that run.

The Red Devils have also failed to win any of their away dates this term, drawing two and losing two. They are not rolling out the red carpet for United at Elland Road, resulting in another difficult day for the Red Devils. Farke’s charges are on a high, despite losing to the champions last weekend.

That defeat was their first of the campaign, but they’re still undefeated in three games on their own patch. Leeds avoided defeat in both matches last season against Man Utd, and ended a 10-match winless Premier League head-to-head streak. Last season’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford could be just the tonic they can use to win again this weekend.

Leeds vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Leeds at odds of 2.28 on Stake

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