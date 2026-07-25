Karlsruhe vs Inter Milan predictions: Nerazzurri cruise to the win

Our betting expert expects the Italian champions to put Karlsruhe to the sword in this friendly encounter.

Best bets for Karlsruhe vs Inter Milan

BTTS - Yes - Odds are not available at the moment

Inter Milan total - Over 2.5 goals - Odds are not available at the moment

Half-time/full-time - Inter Milan/Inter Milan - Odds are not available at the moment

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Karlsruhe 1-5 Inter Milan

Karlsruhe 1-5 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Karlsruhe: Moritz Broschinski - Inter Milan: Pio Esposito x2, Luka Topalovic x2, Federico Dimarco

Karlsruhe finished their Bundesliga 2 season around midtable, losing more league games than they won. It hasn’t been a great pre-season campaign for them either. The German side are yet to register a win in any of their club friendlies. Hosting the Italian champions doesn’t offer much hope.

Inter Milan grabbed the Scudetto from Napoli last term. It has been changing hands between them for the past four seasons. Christian Chivu has done a decent job at the helm since replacing Simone Inzaghi. He led them to last season’s title by an 11-point gap, a remarkable feat that demonstrates their dominance.

The Nerazzurri hope for more of the same this season. Their early pre-season form suggests they are heading in the right direction. Inter played a friendly against SV Aasen in Germany during the week. The Italians won that one 16-0. That result will hardly boost the confidence of the Karlsruhe camp, the shift in momentum makes the Parimatch app more relevant than ever for this matchup.

With Inter still to face Manchester City, AC Milan, and Juventus in their pre-season, this game could serve as a warm-up for those fixtures. Nonetheless, the Serie A champions should approach the match with the same intensity.

Probable lineups for Karlsruhe vs Inter Milan

Karlsruhe expected lineup: Bernat, Scholl, Franke, Rapp, Jung, Forster, Burnic, Wanitzek, Herold, Broschinski, Fukuda

Inter Milan expected lineup: Di Gennaro, Pavard, Asllani, Bastoni, Henrique, Frattesi, Zielinski, Akinsanmiro, Marello, Mosconi, Topalovic

Hosts have the tools to breach Inter’s defence

One of the main reasons why Karlsruhe had a poor league campaign was their lack of defensive fortitude. Only two teams, both in the relegation zone, conceded more than KSC’s 64 goals. They shipped an average of 1.9 goals per game, which means we can expect Inter to cause problems on Sunday afternoon.

Chivu’s men already put 16 past SV Aasen in their solitary pre-season friendly. That performance reflects their form from last season. Inter scored a staggering 89 goals in Serie A, 24 more than the next best, Como. Their previous two competitive matches saw both teams score.

The hosts will back themselves to get at least one goal in this fixture. Finding the latest Parimatch promo code is the smartest move for those tracking this clash. Karlsruhe have scored a minimum of one goal in each of their last seven games. Furthermore, both teams scored in each of those seven matches. That remains a possible outcome on Sunday.

Karlsruhe vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes

Inter’s attack to overwhelm Karlsruhe

We’ve already highlighted just how efficient the visitors were in front of goal last term. It’s worth noting that Inter Milan’s goal tally was only surpassed by Bayern Munich (122) and Barcelona (95) across Europe’s top five leagues. Excluding last week’s friendly, Inter scored a minimum of three goals in two of their recent four matches.

No other Serie A side scored two or more goals more often than Inter last term. Chivu’s charges managed to do so in 27 of their 38 fixtures, which means 71% of their games saw them score at least twice. They averaged 2.34 goals per 90, the only side in the division to hit the two-goal average mark.

Having conceded 12 goals in their last five games, Karlsruhe should be concerned. With Maximilian Senft still new in the head coach role, he is likely to have his hands full. His team conceded three or more goals in two of their recent three outings, nudging us to side with Inter in the goals market.

Karlsruhe vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: Inter Milan total - Over 2.5 goals

Hosts face an early test from Inter

We expect the visitors to dominate this game from the first whistle. Across their 38-game season, Inter scored 12 goals inside the first 15 minutes. Chivu’s troops are used to taking the lead into the break. They’ve done so in 55% of their league games, regardless of the venue.

Karlsruhe have also made it a habit of conceding early goals. You can bridge the gap to the action by exploring the current best betting apps. They let in the opening goal against Japan’s Shimizu S-Pulse in the sixth minute last time out. Additionally, their previous competitive fixture saw the hosts concede as early as the fourth minute.

KSC were ahead at the break in only 21% of their league games at half-time, while they lost 38% at the break. With the hosts conceding 42% of goals in the first period and 58% in the second, Inter are likely to start firing early on. Their attacking intent was clear in last week’s friendly too. They raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes, scoring in the first minute.

Karlsruhe vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 3: Half-time/full-time - Inter Milan/Inter Milan

+