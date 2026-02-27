Hamburg vs RB Leipzig predictions: Hosts to stay unbeaten

Our betting expert expects a close draw at the Volksparkstadion, where the hosts have lost only twice this season.

Best bets for Hamburg vs RB Leipzig

Both teams to score & Over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

Christoph Baumgartner to score or assist anytime, at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

RB Leipzig to win first-half, at odds of 2.50 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction : Hamburg 2-2 RB Leipzig

: Hamburg 2-2 RB Leipzig Goalscorers prediction: Hamburg: Rayan Phillipe, Ransford Konigsdorffer; RB Leipzig: Christoph Baumgartner, Yan Diomande

After falling a goal behind, Hamburg managed to secure a 1-1 draw with Mainz in their last match at the Mewa Arena. A second-half strike from Fabio Vieira extended Die Rothosen’s undefeated Bundesliga streak to six matches (two wins, four draws).

One of their best results was rescuing a point against a high-scoring Bayern Munich side in late January. Merlin Polzin’s outfit are currently on their longest unbeaten run in the German top-flight since 2011. However, they have managed only three wins in their previous 10 league outings.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are unbeaten in three consecutive league games. However, they have recorded 2-2 draws in their last two games against Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Ole Werner’s Red Bulls sit fifth in the table. They are currently two points behind VfB Stuttgart, who occupy the final Champions League spot. Bayer Leverkusen are closely trailing them by as many points.

There is a 15-point gap between Leipzig and Hamburg, though the hosts have a game in hand. The visitors won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena earlier this season, with Christoph Baumgartner scoring the winning goal.

This time, the home crowd could make the difference for Hamburg. Their home advantage may help them extend their current six-match unbeaten streak. For those looking to back their prediction, using a 1xBet Promo Code can provide added value ahead of this Bundesliga clash.

Probable lineups for Hamburg vs RB Leipzig

Hamburg expected lineup: Fernandes, Omari, Torunarigha, Capaldo, Muheim, Remberg, Vieira, Jatta, Otele, Konigsdorffer, Glatzel

RB Leipzig expected lineup: Vandevoordt, Lukeba, Orban, Baku, Raum, Schlager, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Gruda, Diomande, Romulo

Goals at both ends

Aside from their back-to-back blanks in mid-January, Hamburg have found the net in eight of their last 10 matches. They have also scored two or more goals in three of their previous four league outings. The 1-1 draw against Mainz was the only time they failed to score at least twice recently.

Furthermore, Hamburg currently have the eighth-best home record in the division. Die Rothosen have lost only two matches at Volksparkstadion – the second-fewest home losses this term. They have scored 18 and conceded 13 at home so far.

Die Roten Bullen are ranked fourth in the away table with five wins, three draws, and three losses. However, Werner’s men have the second-worst away goal difference amongst the top six teams. They have scored 17 and conceded 15 goals in 11 away games.

Having scored exactly two goals in each of their last three Bundesliga victories, Leipzig certainly have the quality to cause problems for the home defence. Meanwhile, Hamburg are winless in five games against Leipzig, but have scored in four consecutive games.

Backing both teams to score, amounting to a total of over 2.5, provides realistic returns. Fans looking to place their wager quickly and securely can take advantage of the 1xBet App Download to access competitive odds and in-play markets for this fixture.

Hamburg vs Leipzig Prediction 1: Both teams to score & Over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

Austrian to waltz into Volksparkstadion

Christoph Baumgartner has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this season. In 22 league matches, the Austrian has netted 10 times, accounting for 22.7% of his team’s 44 goals. He has also recorded seven assists for his teammates.

The midfield talisman, alongside his partner in attack, Yan Diomande, have scored 18 goals between them this term. Baumgartner has also scored three match-winning goals, including an outstanding brace in the 2-1 win over FC Koln in early February.

More recently, he scored twice in the first half against Dortmund. However, the Schwarzgelben managed to equalise the score in stoppage time at the Red Bull Arena.

Baumgartner has recorded a total of four goals in his last three league games. With enough support from his teammates, the 26-year-old can excel. Given his form, Baumgartner offers great value to score or assist at any time.

Hamburg vs Leipzig Prediction 2: Christoph Baumgartner to score or assist anytime, at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Leipzig to start strongly

Leipzig have scored first in each of their last three away Bundesliga games. However, they have only led at half-time in one of those fixtures. The fact that that lead came against Koln in their last away match should give them some confidence. They also led at the break against Dortmund after Baumgartner’s double, before drawing later on.

Including their first-half advantage against Koln and Dortmund, the Red Bulls have led at the break 10 times this season. However, they have also drawn 10 other first halves and have been behind only three times.

Moreover, Hamburg have been trailing at half-time in eight of their 22 matches. This happened in their last game against Mainz after Nadiem Amiri opened the scoring just before the half-time whistle.

The hosts have improved their defensive structure recently. Yet, Leipzig are expected to take the lead in the opening period, given their offensive reliability and high-tempo starts.

Hamburg vs Leipzig Prediction 3: Leipzig to win first-half, at odds of 2.50 on 1xBet

+