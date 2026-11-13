Our expert shares tips for this fixture between Germany and the Netherlands. A draw seems likely, with the Germans still adapting to a new manager.

Best bets for Germany vs Netherlands

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.50 on Stake

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.85 on Stake

Totals & BTTS - Under 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 7.00 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Germany 1-1 Netherlands

Goalscorers prediction: Germany: Kai Havertz - Netherlands: Donyell Malen

It’s safe to say that Germany are still finding their feet under new boss Jurgen Klopp. In his first game in charge, Die Mannschaft were minutes away from a victory when Cody Gakpo struck in a 92nd-minute equaliser. The disappointment didn’t end there, as Greece then beat the Germans 1-0 in Augsburg.

Klopp eventually got his first win at home against Serbia and then took a point off Greece in the reverse fixture. With this final group game to go, Germany’s destiny is still undecided. A win over Serbia and a defeat for Greece would level the Germans on points with the latter. However, the Ethniki would still finish above them thanks to a better head-to-head record in the competition.

Greece are expected to beat Serbia in their final match, increasing the pressure on Germany ahead of this fixture. The home side need to finish Tuesday night with three points if they are to seriously have a chance of progression from the group.

The Netherlands have also commenced a new era under the guidance of former Barcelona midfielder Xavi. The Spanish boss has enjoyed an unbeaten run in his first four games in charge of the Oranje. The visitors may not even need to win in Berlin to keep top spot, provided they have beaten the Ethniki by then.

A point here could ensure that Xavi’s men qualify for the quarter-finals in first position, meaning they could get an easier draw. They could also have a major say in where Germany end up after the final whistle.

Probable lineups for Germany vs Netherlands

Germany expected lineup: ter Stegen, Treu, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Karl, Wirtz, Scherhant, Havertz

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, van de Ven, van Hecke, J. Timber, Veerman, Q. Timber, Reijnders, Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

Both sides are efficient up front

Despite Germany’s riches in their squad, they’ve been finding it difficult to find their fluency. We’ve seen them score seven goals in their World Cup opener against Curacao, but since then, they’ve been quite flat. Across their next seven games, excluding Friday’s meeting with Serbia, Die Mannschaft scored more than once on just two occasions.

The Germans scored seven goals in as many games, averaging just a goal per game. Defensively, they haven’t shipped many goals during that run, as they’ve conceded six goals in that stretch. The Netherlands, meanwhile, have become accustomed to scoring ample goals.

The Oranje have scored at least two goals in each of their last three outings, excluding their Friday tie with Greece. The visitors have seen both teams score in their last nine internationals in a row. Additionally, seven of the last eight head-to-heads saw both Germany and the Netherlands get on the scoresheet.

Germany vs Netherlands Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.50 on Stake

Stalemates are common in this fixture

By the time this match kicks off, the Netherlands will already know where they stand in terms of progression to the quarter-finals. Xavi may still require at least a point to secure top spot in the group, depending on other results. However, he may be tempted to rotate the squad a little in Berlin.

The hosts will be confident of getting a result here, especially after they were minutes away from a win in Amsterdam during the past window. Having said that, one win in six outings doesn’t make for good reading. Germany have already drawn two Nations League outings this term, which is why another stalemate here is possible.

The visitors have also seen 50% of their Nations League matches finish deadlocked this term, excluding their most recent game. The history between these sides adds weight to that possibility, with three of their last five meetings finishing in draws. Two of those stalemates ended 1-1, which is what we’re leaning toward for this game.

Germany vs Netherlands Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.85 on Stake

Expect a close affair

Given the quality of players available to both sides, this fixture could easily be expected to produce plenty of goals. However, the numbers from both teams show that this isn’t the case. The real value lies in backing the goal count to remain low, with both defences capable of keeping the opposition at bay.

Germany’s first four Nations League matches averaged 1.25 goals per game going both ways. Each of Die Mannschaft’s last five matches in all competitions, excluding their trip to Serbia, produced two goals or fewer. Two of the Netherlands’ last five outings, apart from their clash with Greece, finished with fewer than three goals scored.

Additionally, the two most recent head-to-heads finished with the goal count falling short of three. Three of the last five meetings produced the same outcome, which is why we’re backing this fixture to deliver again in that regard.

Germany vs Netherlands Betting Tip 3: Totals & BTTS - Under 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 7.00 on Stake

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