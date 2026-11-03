Fenerbahce vs Liverpool predictions: Reds hope to keep 100% record in UCL

Our betting expert offers his predictions for Liverpool’s away game against Fenerbahce. The visitors are likely to maintain their UCL unbeaten record. These Fenerbahce vs Liverpool predictions look at the best bets for the Champions League clash.

Best bets for Fenerbahce vs Liverpool

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.60 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Isak at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

First team to score - Fenerbahce at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fenerbahce 1-3 Liverpool

Goalscorers prediction: Fenerbahce: Mason Greenwood - Liverpool: Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Bradley Barcola

Fenerbahce have had a miserable season so far, both in the Champions League and the Super Lig. Most recently, they suffered two consecutive 2-1 domestic defeats. One was against their bitter rivals, Galatasaray, while the other was a surprise home loss versus Goztepe.

Dirk Kuyt replaced Ismail Kartal, who was dismissed following the defeat against Galatasaray. Unfortunately, the Dutchman failed on his first attempt in the Fener dugout, going down to Goztepe at home. Now, he’ll get a chance to face his old club, where he spent six years and scored more than 50 goals. It will be an uphill battle for Kuyt and his men.

Liverpool are one of just five teams who’ve been perfect in the Champions League so far. They are hoping to continue in the same manner against Fener, and based on their current form, they definitely could. The loss against Arsenal on the weekend broke their five-game winning streak, but Andoni Iraola is looking for a quick response.

While the Arsenal loss left them nine points off top, a win in the Champions League could put them back on track. The Reds are currently third in the standings and have scored 12 goals in five games, joint second in the competition. The last time the Reds showed the same efficiency was in the three opening games of the 1980/81 European Cup, when they won the trophy.

Probable lineups for Fenerbahce vs Liverpool

Fenerbahce expected lineup: Ederson, Semedo, Skiniar, Peprah, Brown, Kante, Guendouzi, Aydin, Greenwood, Akturkoglu, Muriqi

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Both have the firepower to score

Fenerbahce have scored seven goals in their recent four outings in all competitions. That’s an average of 1.75 goals per game, which sounds encouraging. However, the quality of the Turkish Super Lig and the Champions League is incomparable. That’s why the Yellow Canaries have scored only three goals in as many UCL matches.

Liverpool are averaging four goals per game in the Champions League. However, Iraola’s team have conceded seven goals in that run, an average of 2.3 goals allowed per game.

It’s also worth highlighting that none of Liverpool’s last 65 Champions League away matches finished goalless. The Reds saw both teams score in four of their recent six outings in all competitions, while Fener’s last three delivered the same outcome. Based on the evidence, both teams could find the net on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.60 on 1xBet

Isak to open his UCL account

Alexander Isak may feel slighted for not getting a penalty against Arsenal, keeping him from scoring another PL goal. He’s been scoring more regularly for Liverpool this season. Isak scored in two of his last three starts for the club, taking his domestic tally to six goals from eight games.

However, he’s yet to open his Champions League account for the Reds this season. In his defence, Iraola has only started him once. The forward missed the LASK game due to a thigh injury, and only had 24 minutes against Villarreal.

The former Newcastle man is likely to get the starting forward spot from Iraola this time. He’s scored the game’s last goal in his last four scoring appearances. He tops the anytime goalscoring charts with a 46% implied probability, making him the obvious pick here.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Isak at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet

The hosts to open up the scoring

While Liverpool are fantastic up front, they are very bad in defence. Conceding seven goals in three UCL games suggests clear defensive weaknesses. Kuyt’s side should exploit their problematic back line, especially with their attacking firepower.

In this competition, Liverpool have conceded first in 67% of their Champions League games. That trend is fairly consistent with their league form, where they’ve shipped the first goal in 59% of their matches. Looking at their recent outings, Liverpool have conceded first in three of their last four fixtures, or 75% of the time.

These scoring trends may be enough for you to consider Fener getting on the scoresheet first. In their two UCL home matches, they opened the scoring once. Fenerbahce also scored first in three of their last four outings.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: First team to score - Fenerbahce at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

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