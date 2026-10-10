FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich predictions: A tough derby awaits

Our betting expert shares his predictions for the Bavarian derby. Augsburg have made a decent start to the season and can take points off Bayern.

Best bets for FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich

Anytime goalscorer - Michael Olise at odds of 1.87 on Stake

FC Augsburg total - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.70 on Stake

Double chance - FC Augsburg / Draw at odds of 3.25 on Stake

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: FC Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich Goalscorers prediction: FC Augsburg: Michael Gregoritsch, Robin Fellhauer - Bayern Munich: Michael Olise, Harry Kane

After they struggled in the first half of last season, Augsburg underwent a management change. It turned out to be the right decision. Manuel Baum returned for his second stint at the club in early December, and he guided them to ninth in the Bundesliga. His team started this season positively, as they enter this matchday fourth in the standings.

With just one league defeat so far, Baum’s side will aim to rediscover their early-season form when they host Bayern on Saturday. Augsburg are only three points behind the German champions. They have an opportunity to pull level on points with them this weekend.

Bayern Munich won the domestic double last season, so they will be expected to retain both trophies this term. Vincent Kompany’s men were shocked on Matchday 2, when newly-promoted Schalke held them to a goalless draw. Bayern Munich have two fewer points than they did at the same point last season.

They’re also two points adrift of their long-time rivals, Borussia Dortmund in the current standings. They can’t afford to drop points while Dortmund continue their 100% record in the Bundesliga this season. Several Bayern players are returning from a demanding international break, making this first game back an intriguing test.

Probable lineups for FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg expected lineup: Dahmen, Banks, Matsima, Brackelmann, Wolf, Massengo, Rieder, Behrens, Fellhauer, Komur, Gregoritsch

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Diaz, Kane

Olise offers value in the goalscorer market

Bayern Munich were the most prolific team in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 122 goals in 34 matches. Their excellent attack is spearheaded by Harry Kane who bagged four goals for England in the international break. However, he carries little value in the anytime scorer market given his record.

Michael Olise offers enough value to make his selection worthwhile to score at any time against Augsburg. There’s no telling whether Kompany will rest him, especially after France manager Zinedine Zidane relied heavily on him during the international break. The winger scored four goals in four appearances during the latest international break.

Olise has scored 11 goals in his last 10 matches for both club and country in all competitions. He grabbed a hat-trick in his last Bundesliga outing, so he’ll be keen to continue his goalscoring form. This is why we suggest backing the Frenchman to get his name on the scoresheet.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Michael Olise at odds of 1.87 on Stake

Augsburg counting on their attacking efficiency

While Bayern remain one of the league’s most potent attacks, Augsburg should not be underestimated in front of goal. Augsburg have scored 11 goals in the league this term, behind Freiburg (12) and Bayern Munich (14). Overall, Baum’s men are averaging 2.75 goals per 90, with that figure dropping to 2.5 at home.

The hosts have overperformed their underlying data. Their xG (expected goals) for the season is just 7.06. This suggests they’ve been fortunate with some of their chances and highly efficient in front of goal. Baum will hope this is more than just luck and that his side can maintain their scoring rate.

Augsburg have scored at least twice in every Bundesliga match they’ve played this season, including the game that they lost. Their 19.64% shot conversion rate is the best in the league. The hosts look great value to book two goals against the champions on Saturday, especially since they’ve done so in each of the last two head-to-heads.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 2: FC Augsburg total - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.70 on Stake

Another possible upset

Augsburg were the only side to beat Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season. That was a much tougher task than this weekend’s game, given that Augsburg secured that victory at the Allianz Arena. They’ll feel emboldened in front of their home support.

Die Fuggerstadter are unbeaten in their two home league games and will aim to preserve that record on Saturday. Baum’s side should be fresher than their opponents, with fewer players called up for international duty. That could give them an advantage when they face Bayern on Saturday.

Augsburg were the last side to beat Bayern in this fixture and also secured a home win over them in 2022. Baum was in charge when Augsburg triumphed in Munich last season, giving the hosts reason to believe they can cause another upset on Saturday.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tip 3: Double chance - FC Augsburg / Draw at odds of 3.25 on Stake

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