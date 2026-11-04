Everton vs Coventry City predictions: Back-to-back wins for Toffees

Everton are the 5th-highest rated team by FotMob this term. They’ve also created the 4th most big chances in the final third. Their form is no fluke.

Best bets for Everton vs Coventry City

Everton to win and both teams to score (no) at odds of 3.10 with 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.10 with 1xBet

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist at odds of 1.83 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Everton 2-0 Coventry City

Goalscorers prediction: Everton: Barry, Dewsbury-Hall

Everton and newly promoted Coventry City lock horns in this week’s televised Friday night Premier League fixture.

The Toffees return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium brimming with confidence after their Monday night win at Newcastle. David Moyes’ men were fully deserving of all three points, as they stifled the Magpies for the majority of the game. Everton have only lost two of their opening nine league games, scoring and conceding an average of one goal per game.

Aside from Everton’s recent 2-0 loss to Chelsea, their home form has been solid so far in 2026/27. They’ve picked up seven points from four matches. Wins over Ipswich and Crystal Palace look like a useful benchmark for Friday’s clash with the Sky Blues. Moyes appears to have a fully fit squad, with Jack Grealish pushing for a return to the matchday squad.

Coventry have picked up in recent weeks after a sluggish start to life back in the top flight. The Sky Blues have won 4-1 and 3-1 against Newcastle and Sunderland in front of their own supporters. Their away form has been less prolific, having lost three of their first four away trips.

City boss Frank Lampard is also without several first-team defenders for the visit to Everton. Aurele Amenda (calf), Bobby Thomas (leg) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) are all absent, along with Haji Wright (muscle) and Josh Eccles (knock).

Probable lineups for Everton vs Coventry City

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Rohl, George, Barry

Coventry City expected lineup: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva, Torp, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho, Awoniyi

Sky Blues’ away day blues to continue on Merseyside

Coventry have lost three of their four away games this season. They have scored just two goals on the road. Arsenal and Manchester City both kept them out entirely. Nottingham Forest and Tottenham conceded only once apiece.

Everton have collected seven points from four home games. Bets on Both Teams to Score (No) have landed in three of those four matches.

A 2-0 win over Crystal Palace and a 1-0 defeat of Ipswich set the tone. Nine goals in nine games is hardly prolific form from the Toffees either. However, they have been creating opportunities - 28 big chances to be exact. That’s the fourth-most in the Premier League.

We can back a home win and a clean sheet at a modest 32.3% implied probability, when it should likely be closer to 40%.

Everton vs Coventry City Bet 1: Everton to win and both teams to score (no) at odds of 3.10 with 1xBet

Everton to keep things tight and controlled

Six of Everton’s last eight games have finished under 2.5 goals. Three of those eight produced no more than one goal.

To add further weight to this selection, Coventry bring the division’s weakest attacking numbers with them. Their expected goals figure of 8.3 is the lowest in the league. FotMob also has them bottom for big chances missed on seven. Their chance creation doesn’t seem sustainable at present.

By contrast, Everton have squandered 23 big chances, level with Manchester City on the most. This suggests they can be wasteful in front of goal and lack the clinical edge needed to beat teams like Coventry.

We can back two or fewer goals to feature on Friday night at an implied probability of 47.6%. This odds-against bet looks like the top value play from our Everton vs Coventry City predictions.

Everton vs Coventry City Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.10 with 1xBet

Backing Moyes’ creative force to shine again

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has three goal contributions in nine appearances. All three arrived in his last five games. FotMob rates him Everton’s second-best performer on 7.44, with only James Tarkowski scoring higher after a quarter of the season.

His creative numbers stand out among his teammates. Dewsbury-Hall has created 21 chances. That’s 11 more than the team’s second-highest chance creator, Tyrique George. Six big chances created leave Jack Grealish trailing on three. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is next on two.

Despite those numbers, only one of Dewsbury-Hall’s 21 chances has resulted in an assist. However, he should have an opportunity to test an injury-hit newly promoted backline on Friday.

With Coventry likely to defend deep on occasion, Dewsbury-Hall could try his luck from distance. We can back him to score or assist at an implied probability of 54.6%.

Everton vs Coventry City Bet 3: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist at odds of 1.83 with 1xBet

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