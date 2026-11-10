England have bounced back from their 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia with four straight competitive wins, a run they aim to continue here.

Best bets for England vs Croatia

England to win to nil at odds of 2.10 with 1xBet

Over 1.5 goals (1st Half) at odds of 2.05 with 1xBet

Harry Kane first goalscorer at odds of 3.00 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: England 3-0 Croatia

Goalscorers prediction: England: Kane, Bellingham, Burn

England host Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night, aiming to extend the gap between the sides to nine points.

Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions have bounced back from their 3-2 home defeat to Spain on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 Nations League. They won their next three matches without conceding a single goal. Also, they romped to a 7-0 win in Croatia, so Thursday’s visitors will be out for revenge.

There may be some changes in the squad. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is the biggest injury absentee for Tuchel this month. The in-form duo of Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers will likely flank the newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane. Elsewhere, Real Madrid man Trent Alexander-Arnold has retained his place in the squad.

Croatia boss Slaven Bilic is still without four of his regular senior squad. Franjo Ivanovic, Josip Sutalo, Kristijan Jakic and Marin Pongracic will all sit this one out.

After winning their opening 2026-27 Nations League match in Czechia, Croatia have lost three games - twice to Spain and once to England. They need a result here to have any chance of reaching the next stage and avoiding the relegation play-offs.

Probable lineups for England vs Croatia

England expected lineup: Pickford, Quansah, Branthwaite, Burn, Hall, Rice, Anderson, Ngumoha, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane

Croatia expected lineup: Livakovic, Stanisic, Vuskovic, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol, Modric, Kovacic, Sucic, Baturina, Budimir, Pasalic

England to shut out a Croatia side in transition

England have turned things around since that all-out 3-2 defeat to Spain on Matchday 1. The Three Lions have kept three straight clean sheets since. This included two against Czechia and one in the rather convincing 7-0 away win in Croatia in the reverse fixture last month.

Croatia have managed four goals in four outings. Half of those came against bottom side Czechia. In that 7-0 hammering against England last month, they only created one big chance from 12 goal attempts.

Temper the enthusiasm slightly though. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic still possess real quality in Croatia’s midfield. However, Croatia will be without one of their chief attacking threats in Ivan Perisic, who is suspended.

Although Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa are injured, England have strength at the back. Dan Burn and Jarrad Branthwaite are more than able deputies. England’s +11 goal difference is currently the best in League A. We feel they can take the win and keep this Croatia attack at arm’s length.

England vs Croatia Bet 1: England to win to nil at odds of 2.10 with 1xBet

Value on a fast start

Three of England’s four Nations League games have produced two first-half goals. Croatia have managed the same in two of their four group games.

The 7-0 in Rijeka was 4-0 at the interval. Their 4-1 loss to Spain was Croatia’s only other group match that surpassed this figure at the interval. That’s the argument against the pick, but game state will affect things. England only need a point to guarantee second place. Croatia’s need for the win should ensure an open game from the outset.

Even without a key cog in Bukayo Saka, England have the necessary firepower. They’ve scored 14 times in four group games, while Croatia have shipped 14 at the other end. We’re comfortable backing two or more first-half goals at an odds-against price.

England vs Croatia Bet 2: Over 1.5 goals (1st Half) at odds of 2.05 with 1xBet

Back the Ballon d’Or winner

We’re running out of superlatives for the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane. The England skipper has been in red-hot form for his country during the Nations League, with six goals in four appearances.

Kane opened the scoring in England’s 7-0 rout in Croatia last month. He is still very much the focus of England’s attack. The anytime scorer odds are low, but backing him to score first looks like the value option in the England vs Croatia predictions.

Kane will certainly start the match, but he may have one eye on Sunday’s showdown with Spain. Thomas Tuchel will be eager to rest his key players ahead of that match but can only do it if they start this one well. Kane is top of the Nations League Group A for goals, xG and xG on target. He is good value to get the Three Lions started here.

England vs Croatia Bet 3: Harry Kane first goalscorer at odds of 3.00 with 1xBet

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