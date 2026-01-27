Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham predictions: Backing a recent trend

Our betting expert expects Frankfurt to continue their poor run of form. Tottenham should secure their passage to the last 16 via a top-eight finish.

Best bets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Tottenham Goalscorers prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt: Ansgar Knauff; Tottenham: Dominic Solanke, Randal Kolo Muani, Cristian Romero

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Champions League campaign is coming to an end. Ahead of Matchday 8, the Eagles sit 33rd in the standings. They have no chance of making it to the top 24, regardless of the result on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga outfit have struggled this season, which led them to part ways with head coach Dino Toppmoller recently. As a result, Dennis Schmidt has taken over in an interim capacity, but his two games in charge both ended in defeat.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are enjoying a European campaign similar to last season under Ange Postecoglou. They are strong in Europe but inconsistent domestically. It looks like Thomas Frank is going in the same direction, as Spurs find themselves inside the top eight of the league phase, making them a highly debated topic for traders on various Betting Exchange Sites regarding their long-term prospects.

The Lilywhites are on course to secure an automatic spot in the last 16 of the Champions League. However, they still need a win to guarantee that place. Domestically, however, Spurs have faced challenges. Over the weekend, the Lilywhites snatched a point at Burnley thanks to captain Cristian Romero. It wasn’t the first time this season he had come to their rescue.

Frank hopes his team can carry their European momentum forward and steer clear of a playoff. Recent performances from both teams indicate they should do so with relative ease.

Probable lineups for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Santos, Collins, Koch, Theate, Kristensen, Chaibi, Skhiri, Brown, Doan, Uzun, Knauff

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van De Ven, Udogie, Gray, Simons, Odobert, Kolo Muani, Spence, Solanke

Spurs to test Frankfurt’s leaky defence

The home side’s primary weakness in this season’s UCL has been their defensive line. Frankfurt have conceded 19 goals in their seven games, the joint-worst record in the competition alongside Kairat Almaty and Ajax. The German side have only kept one clean sheet across their seven fixtures, but they have yet to do so at home.

Tottenham’s front-foot tactics have paid dividends, as they registered 15 goals in their seven matches. However, Spurs have shipped seven goals in that run. This indicates they’re susceptible to allowing at least one goal per game, a trend that many fans are looking to capitalize on by using a Parimatch Promo Code when backing both teams to score.

Schmidt’s side have seen both teams score in each of their last six outings in all competitions. While encouraging going forward, he will be concerned about his defence. Spurs have seen both teams find the back of the net in five of their last six matches.

Spurs eye another win

The Eagles have been woeful in recent times. They haven’t won any of their last six matches in this competition and lost five in that run. Overall, they’ve won just one of their last 11 competitive fixtures, which is a worrying trend for the home support.

Frankfurt have lost their last two matches despite being in positions to win.

Those stats will be music to the ears of the North London outfit. Spurs themselves haven’t been great of late. They’ve won just once across their last five games. That run also saw them go on a three-game losing streak in all competitions.

However, their 2-0 win against Dortmund last week showed their potential on the continental stage. The Lilywhites also enjoy a positive record against the hosts. Spurs won this corresponding fixture 1-0 in the Europa League last season on their way to the title.

That victory is one of two for the away side, who remain unbeaten across four head-to-heads.

Spurred on by goal difference

The hosts have played three home games in the UCL this season, and they conceded nine goals in that run. That’s an average of three goals conceded per home match. Meanwhile, Tottenham average 2.14 goals scored per game in this competition.

However, with Dominic Solanke returning to action, Spurs have a focal point in attack once again. They could seriously put Frankfurt to the sword here, considering that goal difference could come into play by the end of the night.

They’re primed to strike more than twice on Wednesday night, just as they did in the Champions League head-to-head back in 2022. Additionally, the home side have conceded exactly three goals in each of their most recent five matches. As a result, the visitors could pierce the home defence more than two times.

