Best bets for Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona

Deportivo de A Coruna +2 Handicap at odds of 2.40 on Stake

First half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Stake

Lamine Yamal 1+ assists at odds of 2.30 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Deportivo de A Coruna 2-3 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Deportivo de A Coruna: Yeremay Hernandez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Barcelona: Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon

Depor have made a positive start to life back in the Spanish top flight after an eight-year absence. They spent heavily in the summer and find themselves in mid-table as we edge towards the middle of the campaign.

The Galicians were 2-1 winners against Osasuna in their last outing at the Riazor. However, they’ve only picked up one point from two games since then, losing 3-1 at Alaves last time out.

Barcelona head into this game following a 4-1 win at Sabah in the Champions League in midweek. They’ve won all five competitive fixtures since losing El Clasico 2-1 against Real Madrid. That remains the only time Hansi Flick’s team have dropped points this term in La Liga.

Probable lineups for Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona

Deportivo de A Coruna expected lineup: Roman, Altimira, Loureiro, Gimenez, Quagliata, Soriano, Amatucci, Casado, Yeremay, Nsongo, Aubameyang

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo, Bernal, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Gordon, Raphinha

Depor to compete against the leaders

A summer spend of over €25m bankrolled Deportivo de A Coruna’s bid to reestablish themselves in the top flight. They also signed Marc Casado and Jose Maria Gimenez on loan deals. Both players should start this game, with the former eligible to feature against his parent club.

This is the strongest squad any promoted club has assembled in La Liga in recent years. It’s therefore not surprising that Depor have been tough to beat. Their defeat at Alaves last weekend was only their fourth loss of the campaign.

That 3-1 reversal was also the first time this season that Antonio Hidalgo’s side lost by more than one goal. They’re yet to concede more than once at home.

Those factors suggest this won’t be an easy game for Barcelona, who will have one eye on Wednesday’s clash with Atletico Madrid. The visitors are missing Fermin Lopez to suspension, while Rodri remains a major injury doubt. Backing the hosts with a +2 handicap offers value, with an implied probability of 42%.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona Bet 1: Deportivo de A Coruna +2 Handicap at odds of 2.40 on Stake

Goals to come early at the Riazor

Depor typically set up with two strikers, and it’s not in their nature to simply sit back and defend. Against more attacking sides, they’ve already won 3-2 at Villarreal and lost 3-2 to Real Sociedad this term. Those two teams both rank in the top five for xG.

No La Liga side can come close to Barcelona’s tally of 42.9 xG, nor their goal total of 51. However, they have conceded at least once in eight of their past nine matches across all competitions.

Seven of Barca’s last eight league games have delivered at least two first-half goals. They were 2-0 down inside seven minutes against Villarreal last weekend before coming back to win.

With defensive doubts lingering over the visitors, a raucous Riazor should lift the home players from the first whistle. Backing the first half to produce over 1.5 goals offers value, with an implied probability of 58%.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona Bet 2: First half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.73 on Stake

Refreshed Yamal to register another assist

Even if they get into the game, Depor’s chances of securing a result may still be thwarted by Yamal. A minor knock prevented the teenager from travelling to Azerbaijan in midweek. Flick was clearly keen to not take any chances with his young star ahead of some tougher fixtures.

Yamal is strongly expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend. He has assisted a goal in each of his previous three matches for club and country.

The winger has been the standout creative force in La Liga. He leads the way, with nine assists in the Spanish top flight. Meanwhile, only Arda Guler can surpass Yamal’s average of 3.3 key passes per game.

It’s 15 assists in total across 22 appearances for club and country this season for Yamal. Given that, he offers value as an odds-against bet to create at least one goal in this match.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona Bet 3: Lamine Yamal 1+ assists at odds of 2.30 on Stake

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