Santi Denia has had a difficult start as Czechia manager in the 2026/27 Nations League. His side have lost four consecutive games and scored twice.

Best bets for Czechia vs Spain

Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 2.35 with Stake

Czechia +2 at odds of 2.50 with Stake

Spain to score in both halves at odds of 1.70 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Czechia 1-2 Spain

Goalscorers prediction: Czechia: Sulc - Spain: Yamal, Merino

The 2026 World Cup winners Spain visit Czechia on Thursday night, aiming to cement top spot of their 2026/27 Nations League group.

By stark contrast, Czechia have lost all four of their opening group phase matches. They need a positive result to give themselves a chance of beating Croatia to the relegation play-offs.

Denia has struggled to apply his principles to the Czechia side. The Albacete native now leads his team against his home nation. Pavel Sulc’s return after suspension will boost Denia’s hopes of a positive result.

Yet, it will be tough. La Roja comfortably won 3-1 in the reverse fixture in Oviedo last month. The game was effectively over as a contest inside 35 minutes after goals from Lamine Yamal and Rodri.

This time around, Luis de la Fuente is set to be without the injured trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Eric Garcia. De la Fuente has drafted in the uncapped trio of Alvaro Valles, Marc Roca and Jacobo Ramon for cover.

Probable lineups for Czechia vs Spain

Czechia expected lineup: Kinsky, Sacek, Chaloupek, Krejci, Slama, Radosta, Kral, Sulc, Lingr, Hlozek, Ambros

Spain expected lineup: Raya, Porro, Huijsen, Laporte, Cucurella, Zubimendi, Pedri, Yamal, Merino, Nico Williams, Oyarzabal

Value on a fast start

Two of Czechia’s first four group games saw two first-half goals. Meanwhile, three of Spain’s four group matches saw at least two first-half goals scored. The other game, the recent 2-1 victory away in Croatia, saw one.

In the reverse fixture in Oviedo, Spain led Czechia 2-0 at half-time. Spain’s matches have averaged 4.25 goals per game, the most in the group. Of the 16 teams in Group A, only Turkey and Croatia have conceded more goals than Czechia so far.

We can back two first-half goals to occur on Thursday night at a modest 45% implied probability. This looks like one of the top value plays from our Czechia vs Spain predictions.

Czechia vs Spain Betting Tip 1: Over 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 2.35 with Stake

Czechs to fight to stay in the game

Spain have won both their away games in this group by a single goal. They edged England 3-2 and Croatia 2-1 on the road. Their home form has been a different matter entirely. Croatia were beaten 4-1 and Czechia 3-1 in Oviedo.

Czechia also held Croatia to a one-goal win in Prague. As previously mentioned, Luis de la Fuente is also without a host of key players, including captain Rodri.

A two-goal away win does lose this three-way market. Czechia aren’t a high-scoring team, with just two goals in four outings so far in this group. However, they have only lost at home by a two-goal margin once since September 2022. We can back the hosts to keep it to a one-goal game at a 40% implied probability.

Czechia vs Spain Betting Tip 2: Czechia +2 at odds of 2.50 with Stake

Group leaders to score in both halves

Spain will need to guard against complacency here. They play Czechia on Thursday and group rivals England on Sunday in what will surely be a showdown for top spot. It’s natural for focus to spill over onto the next fixture.

Still, that’s not how Luis de la Fuente’s team have operated. La Roja didn’t build this 42-match world record unbeaten run by being complacent. Spain stayed focused for the full 90 minutes, moving the ball and the opposition around before waiting for the best opportunities to strike.

They’ve shown that in this Nations League campaign with their consistent goalscoring. La Roja have scored at least once in seven of the eight halves of football they’ve played in Group 3.

Czechia need to get a result and will not be content to sit back for 90 minutes. They’ve also conceded in both halves in two of their four group matches, including the previous fixture with Spain. We expect Spain to dominate the full 90 minutes here. We are backing them to score either side of the break at this appealing price.

Czechia vs Spain Betting Tip 3: Spain to score in both halves at odds of 1.70 with Stake

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