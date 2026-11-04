Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim predictions: Eagles’ wings clipped again

Hoffenheim will look to build on their 3-0 home win over Lyon last month. They’ve had the 2nd-highest touches in opposition penalty areas this term.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim (1st Goal) at odds of 2.30 with Stake

Draw or Hoffenheim (Double Chance) at odds of 1.90 with Stake

Andrej Kramaric to Score or Assist at odds of 2.15 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Hoffenheim

Goalscorers prediction: Crystal Palace: Mateta - Hoffenheim: Kramaric

Crystal Palace host Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park on Thursday with their season severely compromised. Pierre Sage’s side sit 18th in the Premier League, not the place they wanted to be after winning last season’s Conference League.

They’ve earned only seven points from nine Premier League games, including six defeats. They lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Saturday, their third straight league defeat. Their goal difference of -12 is also among the division’s worst.

Europe has been far kinder to the Eagles. In the Europa League, they beat Lech Poznan 4-0, lost 3-2 at Lyon, and drew 2-2 at Besiktas.

Hoffenheim sit 12th in the Bundesliga on nine points. Christian Ilzer’s team have won three and lost five with no draws. Currently, they are on a two-game losing streak in all competitions.

They thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0, then lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen. A penalty shootout DFB Pokal exit at Holstein Kiel came in between. In the Europa League, their 3-0 home win over Lyon should give them confidence.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Benitez; Khalaili, Richards, Disasi, Canvot, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, McNeil, Pino, Mateta

Hoffenheim expected lineup: Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Rots, Conte, Avdullahu, Prass, Daghim, Lemperle, Kramaric

Hoffenheim to trouble the Premier League’s leakiest defence

Palace have conceded 21 goals in nine Premier League games. Their goal difference currently stands at -12, a sign of a team in disarray defensively and dysfunctional in the final third.

Tottenham, Newcastle, and Brighton all scored without reply against them. Sage’s men have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last five outings. As a result, the pressure is mounting on the former Lens boss.

Hoffenheim arrive having scored three without reply against Lyon. However, they also lost 2-0 on their only European away trip this term.

We can back the visitors to open the scoring at a 43% implied probability. Hoffenheim have scored first in four of their last five games. Palace have conceded first in seven of their last eight games. It feels like the obvious value play from our Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim predictions.

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim Bet 1: Hoffenheim (1st Goal) at odds of 2.30 with Stake

Betting against a win for the Eagles

Palace have won just two of nine Premier League games. With three successive defeats, they currently sit in the relegation zone. The pressure is building around Pierre Sage, who could be the first managerial casualty in the Premier League this season.

Their attacking numbers are also alarming. With nine goals in nine games, they are tied with four other teams as the third-worst attacking return in the Premier League. Things are a bit better in the Europa League, where they scored eight in three at an average of 2.6 per game.

Hoffenheim beat Champions League outfit Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Bundesliga only 10 days ago. They also defeated Lyon 3-0 last month. We can back Hoffenheim to avoid defeat at Selhurst Park at a 53% implied probability.

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim Bet 2: Draw or Hoffenheim (Double Chance) at odds of 1.90 with Stake

Kramaric is saving his best for the Europa League

Andrej Kramaric scored one and assisted two in the 3-0 win against Lyon. He is in the 96th percentile for goals among attacking midfielders in the Europa League. He’s also in the 76th percentile for goal attempts.

The Croatian remains lethal in tight spaces, despite being in the latter stages of his career at 35. He also managed one goal and one assist from just 189 Bundesliga minutes in the 2026/27 season.

Against Bayer Leverkusen last month, Kramaric was instrumental in Hoffenheim’s 3-0 win. He scored one and created another in a stirring 25-minute cameo. Against a Palace backline that’s been in disarray all season, we feel he has the experience to cause a lot of problems for the defence. We can back him to score or assist at a 46% implied probability.

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim Bet 3: Andrej Kramaric to Score or Assist at odds of 2.15 with Stake

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