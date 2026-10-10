Como vs Roma predictions: Hosts out to spoil Gasperini’s record chase

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this Serie A thriller. Considering where both teams are and their absentees, a draw is a likely result.

Best bets for Como vs Roma

First team to score - Roma at odds of 1.93 on Parimatch

Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.22 on Parimatch

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.40 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Como 1-1 Roma

Como 1-1 Roma Goalscorers prediction: Como: Nico Paz - Roma: Manu Kone

It’s been a fantastic start to the Serie A campaign for Como. The club entered the international break eighth in the standings. However, the Lariani are only three points behind the top three, including leaders and next opponents, Roma. Cesc Fabregas’ men were left frustrated after suffering a surprise defeat to Frosinone in their last outing.

They now face the prospect of back-to-back defeats without scoring for the first time since December 2025. Regardless of that defeat, Como have made their best start to the league campaign since their return to the top flight. Fabregas guided the team to their first-ever Champions League qualification, and he’s already secured a win in that competition.

Roma are enjoying an impressive season in Italy under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini. The veteran manager left Atalanta last term, after almost a decade in charge, and his focus on defensive solidity is paying off at Roma. The Giallorossi could have moved clear at the top of the table, but they dropped points in their previous outing against Inter Milan.

The draw ended Roma’s perfect league record, despite them looking on course for another win at half-time. The club led 2-0 at the break thanks to a Manu Kone brace, but Lautaro Martinez returned the favour in the second half to claim a point. Gasperini’s men will be keen to avoid dropping points here, especially with Inter and Lazio ready to capitalise on any slip-ups.

Probable lineups for Como vs Roma

Como expected lineup: Sanchez, Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Kaiki, Milla, Da Cunha, Rodriguez, Paz, Baturina, Douvikas

Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso, Wesley, Cristante, Kone, Molina, Dybala, Soule, Malen

Como face their toughest attacking test yet

Como have been excellent at home, particularly defensively. The home side kept a clean sheet at half-time in five of their last six matches at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. However, they now face the division’s most potent attack.

Roma have scored in every league game so far this season, and they’ve racked up 14 goals in five fixtures. They’re averaging 2.80 goals per 90 at any venue across Italy. Away from home, Roma average three goals per game. They have the firepower to break through Como’s solid home defence.

The Giallorossi scored 67% of their goals before the half-time break. More crucially, Gasperini’s troops scored first in 80% of their Serie A matches this season, and 100% of the time away from home. Meanwhile, the hosts shipped the first goal in 60% of their league fixtures, opening the door for the visitors to strike first.

Como vs Roma Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Roma at odds of 1.93 on Parimatch

Backing history to repeat itself

Both teams have attacking quality, but Como could be without their main striker for this match. Moise Kean is doubtful and is unlikely to start even if he passes a late fitness test. Meanwhile, Roma’s top scorer, Donyell Malen, has been cleared to play after recovering from a knee injury.

Roma will expect to score against Como, but finding the net more than once could prove difficult. With six of Como’s last seven matches producing goals at both ends, it’s something to expect in this game. However, history has shown that the goal count between these clubs has remained low.

Ten of the last 11 meetings hosted by Como produced fewer than three goals. That’s part of a wider run of 12 of the previous 14 such matches. Disregarding who the hosts are, three of the previous five head-to-heads ended with fewer than three goals scored.

Como vs Roma Betting Tip 2: Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.22 on Parimatch

A tight contest could end level

Blindly backing Roma based on their early form is unwise, especially considering Como’s record at their home base. Only Inter Milan beat them at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia across their last nine matches there, with the hosts winning on six occasions. Additionally, Fabregas’ men won the previous three head-to-heads they’ve hosted in a row, as many as they won in the previous 11 such clashes.

A win for Gasperini here would mean he’d become the fifth manager to oversee 300 Serie A victories. Roma will be keen to bounce back from the draw against Inter, but their record at Como makes this a tough test. They have also drawn two of their last three matches in all competitions.

These sides haven’t drawn often in recent years, but their current form suggests a closely fought contest. Given both managers’ tactical approaches, a draw is worth considering.

Como vs Roma Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.40 on Parimatch

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