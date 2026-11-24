Our betting expert shares predictions for this crucial UCL match between Club Brugge and Liverpool. Liverpool could leave Brugge with three points.

Best bets for Club Brugge vs Liverpool

Anytime goalscorer - Nicolo Tresoldi at odds of 2.33 on Stake

1x2 & BTTS - Liverpool & Yes at odds of 2.39 on Stake

First team to score - Club Brugge at odds of 2.44 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Club Brugge 2-3 Liverpool

Goalscorers prediction: Club Brugge: Nicolo Tresoldi, Carlos Forbs - Liverpool: Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz

Club Brugge made a triumphant return to domestic football over the weekend with a 5-1 drubbing away to Mechelen. Ivan Leko’s men kept their Belgian Pro League title hopes alive. They’re currently second, behind leaders Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. Since their 3-2 opening UCL defeat to Aston Villa, Brugge have shown signs of improvement.

The hosts sit ninth in the Champions League table, level on points with Thursday’s visitors, Liverpool. They’re on track to reach the knockouts of this competition for a fourth successive season, but Leko would prefer to be in the top eight. Beating Liverpool would go a long way to pushing them into those automatic spots.

Having lost both the 1976 Cup and 1978 European Cup finals to these opponents, victory at home in this one would be sweet.

Liverpool also showed no signs of fatigue despite a large portion of their players travelling to all parts of the world during the international break. Andoni Iraola’s men absolutely humiliated rivals Manchester United on Sunday evening. That 4-0 thumping was exactly what the Reds needed to take their season to the next level.

The visitors are in a strong position in the Champions League, but a minor mishap here could mean they might play an additional pair of knockout fixtures. With an already busy schedule, the Merseysiders want to avoid that, which means a win here is crucial. However, having lost their most recent away fixture against Fenerbahce, the Reds may approach this encounter with a degree of caution.

Probable lineups for Club Brugge vs Liverpool

Club Brugge expected lineup: Sommer, Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Seys, Potts, Vanaken, Forbs, Vetlesen, Lemarechal, Tresoldi

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Araujo, van Dijk, Jacquet, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak, Ngumoha

Tresoldi on target

There is no shortage of attacking talent on either side in this encounter. Liverpool’s biggest weapons need no introduction. Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha were all influential against United this past weekend. Although Isak did not score, he was a constant threat going forward. His xG of 1.32 indicates that he came close to getting on the scoresheet.

The man leading the line for the hosts certainly makes an intriguing case for an anytime goalscorer. Nicolo Tresoldi has already broken the club’s record for the most goals in a single Champions League campaign, with five. He’s on an incredible run of scoring seven goals across his last five matches for Brugge in all competitions.

It’s worth highlighting that Tresoldi scored a hat-trick against Inter Milan in Italy to hand his team a 4-3 victory. He’s shown that he can do it against superior opposition. Given Liverpool’s current defensive frailties, he’s likely to score. For this reason, backing the young German is the best goalscorer pick for this fixture.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Nicolo Tresoldi at odds of 2.33 on Stake

The English opposition curse

Brugge head into this contest believing they have a chance of upsetting Liverpool. However, their previous clash with English opposition on home soil saw them lose 3-2 to Aston Villa. The Blauw-Zwart won just one of their previous 20 clashes with such teams and lost 16 in that run.

Liverpool are also on a high after thumping their old foes, Manchester United. That means Iraola’s men are on a run of two wins on the bounce. The Reds have won three of their four matches in this competition. There are some question marks over their away form, where three of the last four UCL road trips ended in defeat.

Despite those setbacks, the Merseysiders have won five of their last six competitive matches away from home. Additionally, they’ve won 13 of 17 clashes with Belgian opposition. However, Liverpool’s leaky defence remains a concern. With both teams scoring in all their UCL games so far, the hosts can back themselves to breach the visiting back line.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Liverpool & Yes at odds of 2.39 on Stake

Brugge can strike first

The standout feature of this season’s Champions League is the average number of goals scored per game. More goals are flying in, with 4.05 per game in the league phase before this matchday. Final standings could be determined by goal difference.

Club Brugge have averaged 4.5 goals per game across all venues this term. That figure stands at four per match on home soil. Leko’s men are likely to be fired up. Club Brugge can take encouragement from the fact that Liverpool have gone behind in half of their European matches this term.

That statistic could point in either direction, but the home advantage at the Jan Breydel Stadion makes backing Club Brugge to score first an interesting option. The Blauw-Zwart have opened the scoring in 75% of their UCL matches this term, while 50% of their home games saw them score first. It may be a bold selection, but the potential value makes it worth considering.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: First team to score - Club Brugge at odds of 2.44 on Stake

Want to explore more promotions? Learn all about the Stake promo code.

Prefer a different bookmaker? 1xbet and Parimatch are both great options for Indian bettors.

Discover the best betting apps available in India.

+