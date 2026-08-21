Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur predictions: Classic derby on the cards

Our betting expert shares predictions for this London derby. Considering the quality of both teams, a stalemate is a likely outcome.

Best bets for Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 1.76 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Igor Thiago at odds of 2.18 on Stake

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.50 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Goalscorers prediction: Brentford: Igor Thiago, Kevin Shade - Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison, Dominic Solanke

Brentford must be utterly disappointed with how their Premier League campaign ended. After being in a great position to qualify for Europe, the Bees won just one of their final five league fixtures. As a result, they lost out on Conference League qualification to Brighton solely because of an inferior goal difference.

Keith Andrews can still be proud of his side’s efforts, especially after many expected Brentford to struggle following Thomas Frank’s departure. Ironically, the former boss left for Tottenham, only to be dismissed after Spurs once again finished 17th. Brentford enjoyed a decent pre-season campaign, so confidence should be high in the camp ahead of Tottenham’s visit.

Roberto De Zerbi was tasked with saving Spurs from relegation. He ultimately achieved the goal, although they only secured safety on the final day of the season. The North London club finished just two points ahead of West Ham. They could have dropped into the Championship had things gone wrong against Everton. Nonetheless, the visitors have invested heavily in the transfer window, which is why expectations are high this term.

Spurs have also enjoyed a positive pre-season, winning six of their eight matches, including one against Chelsea. The Lilywhites have plenty of reason for optimism, but that could quickly change if they fail to get a result on the opening day.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Anthony, Yarmolyuk, Ouattara, Shade, Thiago

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Maddison, Tonali, Fernandes, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke

Goals could flow in London derby

London derbies are quite unpredictable. Neutrals could be treated to a goal fest, especially with both teams aiming to start positively. The hosts have only played two friendlies leading up to this. One of them saw both teams score.

The Bees saw both teams score in 11 of their 19 games at the Gtech Community Stadium last season. Spurs head into this match on the back of a warm-up campaign in which they never failed to score. Four of their recent five matches produced goals at both ends.

Recent head-to-heads have been more one-sided, especially the last three meetings, where only one or neither team scored. However, the previous five clashes in a row saw both Brentford and Spurs register goals. It’s worth noting that 63% of Spurs’ league matches produced more than two goals last season.

Both of the hosts’ pre-season fixtures saw the goal count rise to above three. Andrews’ charges put seven past Eintracht Frankfurt, which suggests we could be in for a goal treat.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 1.76 on Stake

Backing the Brazilian to score

Both teams boast Brazilian forwards who were their primary attacking options last season. Richarlison netted 11 goals and four assists in the league last term, which got him the club’s highest goalscorer title for the season. However, it’s likely he’ll be deployed on the wing to make way for Solanke.

For this reason, we’ve opted for Brentford’s Igor Thiago to score at least once on Saturday. The Brazilian forward scored 22 goals in 38 league games last term, just five away from Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland. He scored twice and assisted twice in Brentford’s two club friendlies.

If he continues where he left off last season, Spurs will find it difficult to contain him. Additionally, a new centre-half pairing for the visitors means Thiago can exploit any initial defensive frailties. As a result, it’s worth leaning on Brentford’s Brazilian to score.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Igor Thiago at odds of 2.18 on Stake

Bees are strong at home

Brentford were far better than Spurs in the league last term. The Bees finished with 12 more points and ranked seven places above the North Londoners. The hosts enjoy continuity with Andrews still in the hot seat. He will expect his players to build on their progress.

De Zerbi has acquired several new players, all of whom may need time to adjust to their new surroundings. Despite enjoying positive pre-season results, Tottenham’s away record from last season can’t be ignored. Spurs won seven and lost seven on the road, which shows they’ve been inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Brentford hope they can continue their strong run at the Gtech Community Stadium. Last season, they lost only three of their 19 games in their backyard, winning and drawing eight apiece. As a result, selecting a winner in this opening game is a difficult task.

Five of the last six head-to-heads where Brentford were the home side ended in a stalemate. Two of those draws finished 2-2, which is what we think is likely to be the outcome on Saturday evening.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.50 on Stake

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