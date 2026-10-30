Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Hosts eye another win

Our betting expert shares his Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund predictions. Being at home, Bayern may just edge this one to open a gap at the top.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

1x2 & BTTS - Bayern Munich & Yes at odds of 2.01 on Stake

Borussia Dortmund to win either half - Yes at odds of 3.00 on Stake

First goalscorer - Harry Kane at odds of 3.65 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Michael Olise - Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy

After a couple of unexpected stalemates in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich returned to the summit last weekend. The Bavarians separated themselves from Freiburg with a 3-1 win away from home. The result meant that Bayern opened up a three-point gap over third and fourth place in the division.

Their next mission is to do the same with Borussia Dortmund, their closest challenger in the league in recent years. Vincent Kompany has been dealing with personal health issues, so he may not be available in the dugout until the next international break.

His assistant, Aaron Danks, will likely oversee this crunch game at the weekend. After their midweek DFB-Pokal win, they hope for another positive result.

Dortmund have kept pace with Bayern this season, and they enter this game level on points. They might have been top of the table had they not drawn consecutive matches immediately after the last international break. Niko Kovac’s charges did suffer a defeat in the Champions League, but it’s been largely positive since then.

BVB needed a 93rd-minute winner in their DFB-Pokal tie with Werder Bremen in midweek. That result should inspire them to be at their best at the Allianz Arena this weekend. After seeing Arsenal keep Bayern relatively quiet at home, the visitors will be confident of causing an upset here.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Brown, Laimer, Bischof, Olise, Karl, Gnabry, Kane

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Veerman, Nmecha, Beier, Sabitzer, Chukwumeka, Guirassy

Bayern’s strong home record spells trouble for Dortmund

Bayern have shown signs of vulnerability this season, especially in the league against Augsburg and Schalke. While that may encourage the visitors, the hosts should be confident, considering they have a 100% win record at home this season. The Bavarians remain undefeated in the Bundesliga this term, and they will fully intend to keep it that way after this match.

Dortmund are also in a good space, remaining unbeaten in all seven league outings. They’re on a three-game winning run in all competitions, but before that they had been on a three-game winless streak. Die Schwarzgelben haven’t enjoyed much success against Bayern in recent times.

Die Roten are unbeaten in the last five consecutive head-to-heads, recording three wins in that run. Kompany’s men won the most recent three meetings, including the league double last season. Of the last 10 clashes at the Allianz Arena, Dortmund have managed just one win compared to the hosts’ eight. This makes Bayern the stronger option to back at home.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - Bayern Munich & Yes at odds of 2.01 on Stake

Dortmund to hold firm for a half

While the home side are likely to secure maximum points by the end of the 90 minutes, Dortmund should have some joy in this game. The visitors have been behind at half-time in just one of their seven Bundesliga matches this season. Consequently, they will back themselves to trouble the hosts, in one half at the very least.

Bayern have been dominant throughout the campaign. They’ve only lost one half of league football, which was to Augsburg, in a game that finished 2-2. Kovac’s men will take inspiration from that, knowing the hosts aren’t invincible.

Dortmund have done their fair share of damage to the German champions across the recent head-to-head history. BVB won at least one half of football in four of the last five head-to-heads. The two most recent meetings saw Dortmund win either half, which could be worth backing in this weekend’s match.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 2: Borussia Dortmund to win either half - Yes at odds of 3.00 on Stake

Bayern have plenty of attacking options

As the most prolific side in the Bundesliga, there are several goalscorers within a team. At 25 goals in seven matches, the Bavarians average 3.57 goals per 90 in the league. They have got 10 different goalscorers, with Michael Olise topping the charts with six goals.

However, newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane is following close behind on four. Together, they make up 40% of the club’s Bundesliga strikes. Kane, however, scooped football’s most treasured individual award during the week.

While he blanked last weekend, he scored four goals in his previous three games, with three assists under his name. Two of those games saw the England captain open the scoring and grab the first goal of the game. Kane opened the scoring in the corresponding fixture last season and scored a brace in the reverse fixture, which is why he’s worth backing to score first.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tip 3: First goalscorer - Harry Kane at odds of 3.65 on Stake

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