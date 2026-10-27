AS Roma vs Cagliari predictions: Hosts to maintain unbeaten run

Our betting expert shares AS Roma vs Cagliari predictions. Roma’s unbeaten start is likely to continue with a win at home.

Best bets for AS Roma vs Cagliari

Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen at odds of 1.72 on Stake

1x2 & BTTS - Roma & No at odds of 1.99 on Stake

Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Cagliari

AS Roma 2-0 Cagliari Goalscorers prediction: AS Roma: Donyell Malen, Matias Soule

Roma hope to extend their unbeaten Serie A run this season when they welcome Cagliari to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. The Giallorossi came back from two goals down to rescue a point against Napoli on Saturday. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men then scored in the 89th minute to make it 3-3 and maintain their undefeated league status.

The result left them third in the division, four points behind leaders Inter Milan and Lazio. With the latter playing early on Wednesday and Inter only in action on Wednesday, Roma need to win to keep the pressure on the top two. A slip-up here could mean ending the matchday seven points behind the leaders.

After a reasonably positive start to their Serie A campaign, Cagliari have taken a couple of hits recently. Despite results not going their way lately, Fabio Pisacane’s men have still accumulated more points after eight games than in their last five top-flight seasons. Cagliari enter this midweek match in eighth place, just a point off Conference League qualification and four points off a Champions League spot.

The Rossoblu will be brimming with confidence for this trip to Italy’s capital, especially after getting one over Roma last season. Additionally, only Como and Lazio have won more points on the road this term than Cagliari’s nine. However, none of their away league victories came against a team currently higher than them in Serie A.

Probable lineups for AS Roma vs Cagliari

AS Roma expected lineup: Gollini, Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso, Molina, de Roon, Pisilli, Franca, Soule, Mora, Malen

Cagliari expected lineup: Caprile, Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez, Obert, Adopo, Gagliardini, Romano, Maldini, Fadera, Mendy

Malen remains Roma’s main goal threat

Roma’s primary forward has been in prolific form this season. Donyell Malen has scored six goals in seven Serie A appearances this term. By comparison, he scored 14 goals in 18 matches last season, and it looks likely he will surpass that tally.

The Dutchman has scored three goals in his last three club appearances, although all three strikes arrived in the Champions League. He got on the scoresheet six times across his recent 10 matches, so he won’t lack any confidence.

Despite his blank against Napoli, Malen is still the man to back to find the net. He scored a brace in the corresponding fixture last season. As a result, he could be on target again, particularly as the focal point of Gasperini’s attack.

AS Roma vs Cagliari Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen at odds of 1.72 on Stake

Roma to keep pace with the top

Roma will surely remember their 1-0 defeat away to Cagliari last season. Although they made up for it in the home fixture, the hosts will be eager to send another message to the visitors on Wednesday. The Giallorossi are undefeated in their last three matches in a row and have lost just one of their last 10 in all competitions.

Gasperini’s men are yet to taste defeat in Serie A. They have a 75% win record at the Stadio Olimpico this season. The visitors have lost their last two league games and are winless in three games since the end of the international break. Interestingly, Pisacane’s men were only breached twice in their opening five league matches, but they conceded seven goals in their last three outings.

The Islanders have averaged exactly one goal per away game this term going forward, but that could prove insufficient against the hosts. Roma have conceded just three goals in four home games and kept five clean sheets in eight matches. Roma beat Cagliari in nine of their last 11 home head-to-heads and only suffered two defeats across 22 meetings at any venue.

AS Roma vs Cagliari Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Roma & No at odds of 1.99 on Stake

Goals could be at a premium

Roma concede an average of 0.75 goals per league game at the Stadio Olimpico. Gian Piero Gasperini will be keen to maintain that record by keeping Cagliari at bay once again. With clean sheets in 62% of their league matches this season, the Giallorossi have a strong chance of shutting out the visitors.

The visitors have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last two matches. The total average of goals in Cagliari’s Serie A fixtures this term is 1.88 goals per game. Their defence has also been solid, having conceded just five goals in four away matches. This suggests Roma may not have things all their own way.

Six of Cagliari’s seven league matches this term have produced fewer than three goals. Five of the last seven head-to-heads ended with the same outcome, with each of the last four in a row finishing below the 2.5 goal mark. Meanwhile, Roma scored exactly twice in four of their recent six league matches, which further supports the case for a relatively low goal total.

AS Roma vs Cagliari Betting Tip 3: Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.05 on Stake

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