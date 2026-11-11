Argentina vs Uruguay predictions: Hosts prove there’s life after Messi

Uruguay arrive with interim head coach Diego Forlán in charge. The former striker took over after Marcelo Bielsa’s departure in August.

Best bets for Argentina vs Uruguay

Argentina - Argentina (half-time - full-time) at odds of 2.35 with Stake

Argentina over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.77 with Stake

Under 2.5 goals and both teams to score (no) at odds of 2.10 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Argentina 2-0 Uruguay

Goalscorers prediction: Argentina: J. Alvarez, Paz

Argentina play their first Clasico del Rio de la Plata without Lionel Messi at La Bombonera in the early hours of Saturday morning, with kick-off at 04:30 IST.

Lionel Scaloni has named a 28-man squad to face Uruguay. They’ll be without the services of Cristian Romero and Lautaro Martinez through injury. Meanwhile, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo De Paul have both been left out.

Experienced keeper Emi Martinez is in the squad despite a fractured jaw, with his recovery going quicker than anticipated. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Aaron Anselmino has earned his first senior call-up.

Uruguay arrive under interim head coach Diego Forlan. He replaced Marcelo Bielsa in August after a disappointing group-stage World Cup exit. Japan beat them 3-1 in Forlan’s first game in charge. Manuel Ugarte, Nahitan Nandez and Brian Rodriguez are all injured.

Miguel Merentiel misses out ahead of Boca’s Copa Sudamericana final. Sebastian Jaume of Albion is Forlan’s new face to the senior Uruguayan squad.

Probable lineups for Argentina vs Uruguay

Argentina expected lineup: E. Martinez, Molina, Balerdi, Anselmino, Tagliafico, Paredes, E. Fernandez, Mac Allister, Paz, J. Alvarez, Mastantuono

Uruguay expected lineup: Rochet, Olivera, Araujo, Gimenez, Vina, Valverde, Bentancur, de la Cruz, Pellistri, Nunez, Damiani

Back Scaloni’s men to hit the front early

Argentina reached the World Cup final in July. Spain needed extra time to edge them 1-0. The Albiceleste have since won both friendlies without conceding. Uruguay finished third in their World Cup group on just two points.

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia both finished above them. Diego Forlan is only an interim appointment. Their legendary former striker only has 23 games of club management behind him. He’s been tasked with steadying the ship despite missing several key senior players in central areas of the team.

Argentina won the last meeting 1-0 in March 2025. This double needs a half-time lead as well. We’re pricing the Argentines to find at least two goals in this game, and believe they’ll score either side of the interval.

Argentina vs Uruguay Betting Tip 1: Argentina - Argentina (half-time - full-time) at odds of 2.35 with Stake

October form points to goals

Argentina mustered ten goals in their friendlies with Burkina Faso and Benin. Their fans expect more of the same at La Bombonera. Uruguay are normally difficult opponents to break down, but they are without Manuel Ugarte and Nahitan Nandez for this fixture.

Forlan is also without the services of Brian Rodriguez and Miguel Merentiel. Argentina’s main striker Julian Alvarez has scored just once in eight La Liga appearances this term. That puts him in the 35th percentile for goals in the Spanish top flight.

Lautaro Martinez is also missing through injury. However, they still have enough collective firepower. Uruguay shipped three in a friendly defeat in Japan last month. Two or more goals for the World Cup finalists at a 55.56% implied probability looks fair.

Argentina vs Uruguay Betting Tip 2: Argentina over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.77 with Stake

The Uruguayans’ blunt attack should struggle at the Bombonera

Uruguay may have scored in all three of their international friendlies away since the World Cup, but La Bombonera is a different proposition. The Uruguayans have drawn blanks in five of their last seven visits to Argentina.

In this fixture, we’re happy to back a low-scoring encounter, with Both Teams to Score (No). This is under the assumption that Argentina will win to nil. However, this also covers a potential goalless draw or even a slender away win.

We’re taking on this market confident that Argentina will win to nil, but lack the firepower to make this a rout. This bet is available at an odds-against 47.62% implied probability. Five of the last eight meetings between these nations on Argentinian soil have featured two or fewer goals.

Argentina vs Uruguay Betting Tip 3: Under 2.5 goals and both teams to score (no) at odds of 2.10 with Stake

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