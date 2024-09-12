Three Things we learnt from the International break

After the first international break of the new season, our expert breaks down what we have learned and any wager to keep an eye on.

The likes of England and Italy got off to perfect starts, while Spain and Austria were among the sides to unexpectedly drop points over the past week.

World Cup 2026 qualifying also got back underway in South America and some interesting results caught the eye.

We have analysed the games in Europe and South America, with the aim of using what we learnt to help power some ante-post bets for the season and beyond.

Success under Spalletti may not be far away for Italy

The most eye-catching result of the international break was undoubtedly Italy’s 3-1 dismantling of 2022 World Cup finalists France and it could be a sign of things to come from the Azzurri.

Luciano Spalletti’s men disappointed at Euro 2024, crashing out in the last 16 to Switzerland, but they were exceptional against Les Bleus, suggesting they are finally getting used to their new manager’s tactics.

The shift from Roberto Mancini to Spalletti was always going to be an abrupt one as both bosses employ completely different styles. However, the 3-1 win over France showed that the former Napoli manager is finally getting a tune out of his young squad.

The Azzurri beat Israel 2-1 in their next game and given they should only improve with time, odds of 21.00 (Stake) for them to lift the 2026 World Cup may not last very long.

Tip - Italy to Win the World Cup @ 21.00 with Stake

Paraguay poised to pinch a top-six spot

A winless 2024 Copa America in which Paraguay shipped eight goals in three matches cost Daniel Garnero his job, but his replacement has wasted no time in getting a tune out of the squad.

Gustavo Alfaro’s first game saw La Albirroja draw 0-0 away at Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay and he went one better in his second match, beating Brazil 1-0 in Asuncion.

Shutting out a Bielsa side is no mean feat and to then follow up by recording a win alongside a clean sheet against a Selecao team featuring Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and countless others suggests that the future is bright for Paraguay.

La Albirroja are sat only one point behind sixth-placed Venezuela in World Cup 2026 qualifying and just two off fourth-placed Ecuador. Given Paraguay’s opening two results under Alfaro and the fact there are still 10 games to go, odds of 2.20 for a top-six finish seem generous.

Tip - Paraguay to Qualify for World Cup @2.20 with Stake

Gyokeres’ goals unlikely to dry up anytime soon

Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres is unlikely to stay in Portugal for much longer as his hot streak seems to be never-ending.

The Swedish striker opened the season with seven goals in four league matches for the Portuguese champions and then followed that up by netting three in two games during the international break.

He had an unbelievable record of 44 goals in 50 games last term and given his exploits on the international stage this month and his exceptional form in general, there are certainly worse punts for those looking at an outsider in the Champions League top scorer market.

Gyokeres is 51.00 for the honour but, aside from matches against Arsenal and Manchester City, Sporting have been given some favourable clashes and he could rack up enough goals in the group stage alone to be in with an each-way shout for the award - a bonus given Stake are offering four places.

Tip - Viktor Gyokeres - Champions League Golden Boot Winner @51.00 with Stake