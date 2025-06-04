The 6.00 shot that is the value pick at the Club World Cup

PSG’s fantastic work ethic underpinned their 2024/25 success, leading to Champions League glory. They’re good value to clinch the Club World Cup, too.

Few teams in European football have been more effective and fun to watch than Luis Enrique’s side. There’s more to come.

PSG at the Club World Cup Odds To win it 6.00 To reach the final 4.50 To reach the semi-finals 2.25

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

PSG aren’t just pretty on the eye

One of the most enjoyable things about watching PSG this past season has been their fluidity in attack and the constant threat they pose. However, there’s so much more to the Parisiens, and they work incredibly hard when they don’t have the ball.

They allow an average of 7.29 passes allowed per defensive action, making them the second-best in Europe. Meanwhile, their 19.75 tackles per UCL game record was in the top six in the competition despite their 62% possession average. Moreover, the teams that had more tackles than them spent much less time in possession of the ball.

Impressively, it’s not just the defenders and midfielders who contribute defensively. Desire Doue, the hero in Munich, averaged 2.48 tackles per 90 - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has an average of 1.66 over the last 12 months. They defend from the front and do it very well.

Their dominant victory against Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena has launched them up the list of favourites. However, they are still below Manchester City and Real Madrid, even though they’re the only constant trophy winners in 2024/25. They have the means to go all the way.

Moreover, Enrique’s management has helped, meaning they’ll still be fresh as they head over to the USA. Additionally, the fact that PSG’s season lasted a bit longer could work in their favour, as they will have lost no sharpness. They’re certainly a side to watch.

Enrique the mastermind

Enrique oversaw the changes that led to Barcelona's UCL victory in 2014/15, which is a testament to his work. Although it was uncertain whether it was just because of the players, his work since has proven otherwise. It is fascinating to see how he has transformed PSG into their current form.

On the attacking front, he’s got Ousmane Dembele, who performs at a Ballon d’Or level, while Doue, Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola are also in excellent form. Meanwhile, his fullbacks, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, are as prolific as any defenders in the world. They’ve undoubtedly got tremendous talent, but their collective is greater than the sum of their parts.

The confidence factor should not be overlooked ahead of the CWC. They’re Ligue 1 champions - again - and just clinched another Coupe de France title. Their 5-0 win over Inter secured their spot as the best team on their continent for the first time.

PSG are fearless as they prepare to delve into intercontinental action for the very first time. With the top two from each group progressing, a knockout stage spot seems almost guaranteed. Atletico Madrid will prove to be a tough opponent, but they should defeat Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.

Enrique’s men have won their last five matches and have only lost four times in 2025. Two of those losses came after they had already secured the league title and were focusing on UCL glory. Although Aston Villa and Liverpool showed that an in-form PSG can be beaten, it’s not easily done.