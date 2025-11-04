In this TapTap review, we will closely look at how it performs in India in 2025. TapTap recently went through a branding change as it used to be called as 188bet. We have tested the platform carefully and given TapTap a rating of 9/10 based on performance, usability, and key features.

We will go through everything that makes TapTap different. From welcome bonuses, available sports markets, mobile experience, to customer support. It will help you decide if this is the betting site you are looking for.

TapTap India: A Quick Overview

TapTap is a well-established online betting platform that has been live since 2006. It is owned by Cube Limited and licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. TapTap online offers you lots of opportunities to participate in sports betting and play casino games. Here is a quick TapTap review.

Key Facts and Figures Year Founded 2006 Founders Cube Limited Country of Origin Isle of Man License Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission USPs of the Platform • Excellent mobile experience • Wide range of sports markets • Competitive odds • Fast withdrawals Welcome Offer 100% UP TO ₹10,000 Sports Bonus Promo Code No promo code needed

Why Choose TapTap?

Many factors have contributed to making TapTap the best betting site in India. It tends to rank very highly for its user experience and reliability. From user-based navigation to amazing promotions and bonuses, the platform covers everything you need for a smooth betting experience.

TapTap India offers a very interesting welcome bonus which is a good starting point. If you are looking for a mobile betting app, TapTap stands out for its easy-to-use interface. The site is designed to make betting easy and convenient for you.

Easy-to-Use Interface

This brand has one of the cleanest and most user-friendly websites on the betting market. Their layout prioritises perfection and function over quantity and complexity. While navigating, you can find all essential and relevant sections without confusion. The website has fast load times and seamlessly works across devices.

Smooth Betting Experience on Any Device

The operator has an easy-to-navigate user interface for mobile devices. You can easily place bets, check odds, and manage your account from your phone. The mobile site works seamlessly on all smartphones and tablets. So, you can bet anytime and anywhere, without needing a computer.

Different Sports and Betting Options

TapTap has the widest selection of sports and markets available to bet on. You can bet on popular sports like cricket, football, and tennis. It also covers some less popular sports and leagues. Therefore, this gives you more options to place your bets and try out different betting systems.

Pros and Cons of Placing Bets on TapTap

If you are a serious bettor, you need to know everything about the platform before getting started. Here are some TapTap review pros and cons you must check out.

What We Like What We Don’t Easy website navigation Limited live streaming options Strong welcome bonus Customer support can be slow at times Fast withdrawal processing Wide range of sports markets Competitive odds

Latest TapTap India Welcome Bonus Offers for 2025

If you are a new player at TapTap India in 2025, the platform is offering interesting welcome bonuses. The TapTap welcome bonus is meant to give you extra value to your betting journey

For the sports section, there is a 100% welcome bonus of ₹10,000 on your first deposit. This means that if you deposit ₹5,000, you can get an extra ₹5,000 bonus after meeting all the bonus T&Cs. The bonus has a 30x rollover requirement at minimum odds of 1.75.

If you are a casino player, there is also a welcome bonus up to ₹10,000. The terms and conditions are the same as for the sports betting welcome bonus. Right now, both bonuses are available without the need to apply any Taptap promo code.

Simply create an account, deposit funds, meet the bonus terms and you will be eligible for one of these welcome bonuses.

Welcome Offer Type Offer Details Active Promo Code Sports Betting 100% up to ₹10,000 (30x rollover, min odds 1.75, 90 days validity) Play Here Casino 100% up to ₹10,000 (30x rollover, min odds 1.75, 90 days validity) Play Here

Top Sports and Leagues Covered by TapTap

The TapTap sportsbook covers all of the major sports, leagues, and events around the world in 2025. They cover sports that are popular in India, but also have international coverage. This means you truly have global access to sports betting and various betting opportunities.

TapTap India’s main asset is its variety of sports betting markets, which allow you to bet on kabaddi, cricket, football, and many other sports. The platform covers all major leagues and competitions in each sport. Here are the leagues and sports that are available.

Cricket – IPL, WPL, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, Ashes, T20 World Cup, Test Series

Football – Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, ISL, World Cup

Tennis – Wimbledon, French Open, Australian Open, US Open, ATP Tour, WTA Tour

Kabaddi – Pro Kabaddi League, World Kabaddi Championship

Basketball – NBA, EuroLeague, FIBA World Cup

Volleyball – FIVB World Championship, Olympic Games

Badminton – BWF World Championships, All England Open

Table Tennis – World Table Tennis Championships, Olympics

TapTap App: Is the Mobile App Worth Downloading or Not?

The TapTap app is compatible with both Android and iOS, and if you're thinking about downloading worth it or not? The short answer is yes. The app is small approximately 40-45MB, so it will not take up much space on your phone. The installation takes seconds to complete, and once installed, you can access sports betting, live casino, and account features with a single swipe, avoiding the need to find a specific browser tab that may have closed.

The app is well optimised and operates great even on mid-range devices. When testing the app on a Samsung Galaxy A53 and an iPhone 13, there was not a single issue. Load times were fast and no lagging, along with an intuitive interface. Everything from live betting to viewing odds and handling your wallet is super easy.

One thing that stands out is the layout. It is clean, user-friendly, and everything is placed where you expect it to be. The mobile version is completely secure and reliable, as the desktop site. Your personal information and money are safe when betting on mobile. The site offers all payment methods, allowing you to deposit and withdraw money with ease.

TapTap Playing Experience

When it comes to features that matter, TapTap never disappoints. Yes, you have a cashout feature, and it works quickly on most live bets, and nothing is too restrictive. This is important when you're trying to secure profits or mitigate losses during a live match.

If you're someone who enjoys building bets, the bet builder and accumulator options are present here, too. The system allows for mixing and matching multiple outcomes within the same event or separate matches. It is a pretty smooth process and an enriching experience.

Betting is also extremely intuitive. Choose your sport, make the bet, and confirm. But the other aspect that surprised was the real-time odds updates during live betting; they don’t lag like on other platforms.

Overall, you could use either the mobile app or the desktop version of the platform, but if you're purely looking for convenience, use the mobile app. It works well, very reliable, and always loads in under 2 seconds, and keeps everything with as few clicks as possible.

Payment and Withdrawal Options on TapTap

TapTap accepts all the popular payment methods used in India. You can deposit and withdraw money using your local payment methods. The platform processes payments quickly and securely.

We list the most popular payment methods in our TapTap review below.

UPI (Unified Payments Interface)

Net Banking

Paytm

PhonePe

Google Pay

Bank Transfer

Credit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

Debit Cards

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time UPI ₹500 15 minutes – 2hours Net Banking ₹1000 2-4 hours Paytm ₹500 15 minutes – 1 hour Bank Transfer ₹1000 2-4 hours Credit/Debit Cards ₹1000 1-3 business days

The only thing that TapTap can consider improving is the minimum withdrawal amount for some payment methods. If they lower the minimum amounts, withdrawals can be made more regularly for casual betting.

TapTap Customer Care: Is the TapTap Support Team Helpful?

You can reach Taptap customer care through email at support-en@188service.com, live chat, or telephone no. +44 20 3318 0702, +852 5808 3608. If you have an issue, the Taptap support team will help you resolve it quickly. Taptap's commitment to responsible gambling with helpful tools and resources ensures you have a safer betting experience.

The live chat option is available 24/7 and is the fastest way to receive help. Almost all issues are resolved in just a few minutes through customer service chat. If you have a more complicated problem, you can simply send them an email or give them a call through their support number. The customer care team usually gets back to you in about 2-4 hours with a response.

There are a few things that can still be improved for a better experience. The live chat can sometimes be busy, and you may need to wait a few minutes for your response. The support team can add more team members who are fluent in local Indian languages.

Editor's Verdict and Ratings about Taptap

Taptap is an amazing option for Indian bettors who are searching for the best betting sites on the market. Everything you could want for a top-notch betting experience is provided on the site. It ticks all the boxes from pricing, reputable odds, prompt withdrawals, and more.

The site has an excellent user-friendly design, a great choice of sports markets, and an impressive mobile experience. The welcome bonuses are solid, and the sportsbooks offer good value that you can take advantage of.

We rate the overall quality of the Taptap platform at 9/10. Below is how we rate in the different betting areas.

Parameter Rating Sportsbook 9.5 Playing Experience 9.5 Mobile Experience 9 Casino 8.5 Welcome Bonus 8.5 Payments 9 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 9.5

FAQs about Taptap

Here are the FAQs:

Is TapTap legal in India?

Taptap operates offshore with a Curacao license and is safe to play in India. Hence, players are not banned from placing bets with them.

Is Taptap safe?

Yes, Taptap is safe. Taptap is fully licensed and regulated under the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. They use anti-fraud security measures to keep your funds and personal data safe.

What is the withdrawal limit on Taptap?

The minimum withdrawal limit, depending on your payment method, ranges between ₹500 and ₹1,000. There is no maximum withdrawal limit. If you hit a big bet, you can withdraw significant amounts.

Where can I download TapTap APK?

You need to visit the official Taptap website to download the app. Go to the download section and find the app download link. Click on the link and start installing the APK on your mobile.