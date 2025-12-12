Sunderland vs Newcastle predictions: A tough day out for both teams

Our betting expert expects Sunderland to continue their excellent Premier League form at the Stadium of Light and avoid defeat against Newcastle.

Best bets for Sunderland vs Newcastle

Double chance - Sunderland/Draw at odds of 1.64 on Stake

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 on Stake

First goal - Newcastle at odds of 1.80 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Newcastle

Goalscorers prediction: Sunderland: Enzo Le Fee, Wilson Isidor, Newcastle: Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon

This is one of the fiercest derbies in the Premier League. It’s also probably the most anticipated fixture from both sets of fans ahead of this campaign. Sunderland vs Newcastle often brings drama. Considering the current state of the teams, we can expect more of the same here. Anticipating a fiery encounter full of bookings and goals, fans are eager to use a Stake Promo Code to wager on the chaos.

The hosts are overachieving newcomers who flew up the Premier League standings early on. They have now settled into ninth place. The Black Cats are just a point better off than their bitter rivals and hope to extend that gap on Sunday.

Regis Le Bris has led his side to their joint-best points tally after 15 games in a Premier League season since 1999/00. Defeat to Man City last time out was expected, but the hosts will be eager to bounce back here. What better way than against Newcastle?

Newcastle supporters will be frustrated to see Sunderland thriving in their first season back while they have to look up the table. This fixture will be a bit more intense than usual, especially since it’s their first meeting in this competition in nearly a decade.

The Magpies come into the game following a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, contributing to a four-game unbeaten streak. That additional day of travel and playing could take its toll on the players come Sunday afternoon. However, they should be up for one of the best football derbies in the Premier League.

Probable lineups for Sunderland vs Newcastle

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Talbi, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Isidor

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Miley, Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Retaining home league record

Sunderland have never been in better shape to win the Wear-Tyne derby. They’re one of only two clubs to remain unbeaten at home in the league, alongside leaders Arsenal. The hosts will be determined not to let the Magpies spoil that record.

The Black Cats have shown a lot of resilience. They secured a draw against the Gunners and celebrated a brilliant victory against Chelsea. They're a different beast in front of their home fans, who will create a fiery atmosphere. Because of this intense home support, the best betting sites favour them to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Newcastle’s troubles on the road suggest they won’t get anything from this fixture. The visitors have won only one of their seven away dates in the league this season. Additionally, 73% of their points were won at St James’ Park.

The home side are primed to extend their unbeaten head-to-head league record against Newcastle here. Sunderland haven’t lost in their last nine league meetings with their rivals, winning six of them. Le Bris’ troops should be good enough to avoid defeat here.

Sunderland vs Newcastle Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Sunderland/Draw at odds of 1.64 on Stake

Goals expected on Sunday

The hosts have scored twice as many goals at home as they’ve conceded. They average two goals per game while letting in one. However, the Black Cats have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their previous seven league outings.

Sunderland’s average goals scored and conceded per home league game is 3.00. That means there should be goals from both sides in the derby. Newcastle have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 league fixtures.

However, the Magpies have also not registered a clean sheet in their last eight attempts in the league. The home side have seen both teams score in 71% of the Premier League matches at the Stadium of Light.Meanwhile, each of the visitors’ last eight such fixtures produced goals at both ends.

Sunderland vs Newcastle Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 on Stake

Sunderland’s early woes don’t tell the full story

Despite an impressive season overall, the home side are guilty of slow starts in their league matches. They’ve conceded a joint league-high five goals in the opening 15 minutes this season.

Howe’s charges have also been quick on the draw, scoring the first goal in 10 of their 15 games so far (67%). Furthermore, they haven’t conceded in the first half in 12 league matches.

However, the hosts are used to coming from behind. They’ve won a pre-round joint league-high 12 points from losing positions. Meanwhile, Newcastle have dropped a joint league-high 11 points from winning positions ahead of this matchweek.

Despite conceding first, the home side are likely to snatch a draw here or even edge it. With the visitors conceding 79% of their goals in the second period, Sunderland will always have a chance until the final whistle.

Sunderland vs Newcastle Betting Tip 3: First goal - Newcastle at odds of 1.80 on Stake

+