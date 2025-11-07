Sunderland vs Arsenal predictions: Saka to shine on return

It’s hard to look past an away victory here, with Mikel Arteta’s men in very clinical form currently.

+

Best bets for Sunderland vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 2.00 on Stake

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on Stake

Bukayo Saka to score or assist at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers Prediction - Arsenal: Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze

Sunderland couldn’t have imagined a better season, as they’re fourth ahead of this tie and have lost just one of their last eight matches. Regis Le Bris’ side dropped points at home to Everton in their last match, but secured a crucial victory against Chelsea before that.

Meanwhile, their opponents are in excellent form. Arsenal have won 10 consecutive games and haven’t conceded in their last eight, and are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. David Raya hasn’t conceded a goal since September 28th, and they’ll want to keep it that way this weekend.

Probable lineups for Sunderland vs Arsenal

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Mukiele, Sadiki, Xhaka, Reinildo, Talbi, Le Fee, Isidor

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Eze, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Merino

Arteta’s unstoppable Gunners

The Gunners are constantly winning. Although they’ve rarely dominated teams, they’ve won all but two games this season. Liverpool barely beat them, while Manchester City managed to secure a draw.

It’s not hard to see why Mikel Arteta’s men are the favourites in this match, despite playing away. The Stadium of Light is a challenging venue, as seen many times this season, but Arsenal will feel invincible. The visitors secured genuine depth for the first time in years over the summer, and it’s been working out well for them.

With eight consecutive clean sheets, including four in the Premier League, the hosts may struggle to even score. Le Bris’ men have usually found the net in 2025/26, but it may not be the case here.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 2.00 on Stake

A clinical performance

Despite being so far ahead of other teams at the top, nobody has truly felt Arsenal’s wrath this season. They’re not the highest scorers in the division, and none of their players have scored more than four times. They’ve been winning games because of their defence, as they’ve only conceded three times so far.

Moreover, no other team has been involved in fewer games with over 2.5 goals - it’s only happened three times. Sunderland is the only other side that have been involved in the same number of games.

In total, 10 different clubs have outscored the Black Cats so far, but they have a solid backline. Their defence may be breached on Wearside and might not have an answer for the Gunners. This match is likely to result in a low-scoring away win.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on Stake

Saka’s return boosts Arsenal’s attack

Bukayo Saka missed a few games due to injury earlier in the season, but he’s back and will continue to cause problems for defences across Europe. He got two goals in October in the Champions League and two in domestic competitions. On top of that, he was on target for England as they secured another win.

He still hasn’t registered an assist in 2025/26. However, given his record, it’s only a matter of time before that changes. Sunderland will be wary of several players who can cause them problems, with the 24-year-old likely being the main threat.

Viktor Gyokeres is seen as the bookies’ favourite to score, but he’s likely to miss the game due to injury, as is Gabriel Martinelli. Meanwhile, Sunderland could see Omar Alderete return after missing the last two games. Ultimately, though, the visitors may manage to score regardless of which players Sunderland field and claim another three points.