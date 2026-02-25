If you enjoy crypto betting but want to explore more options, 2026 brings a range of powerful platforms competing for your attention. This guide covers the best Stake alternative choices available to Indian players right now, including top sites like Stake.com and leading betting apps.

Quick List of the Best Stake.com Alternatives

Looking for reliable sites like Stake.com? Here’s a quick look at the top Stake alternative platforms worth considering in 2026:

BC.Game - Excellent crypto bonuses and fast withdrawals

Parimatch - Great for cricket betting and the Indian market focus

BateryBet - Competitive odds across major sports

Megapari - Strong live betting options and esports coverage

1xBet - Massive sports markets and multiple payment methods

These Stake similar sites offer competitive features, bonuses, and user-friendly apps.

Reviews of the Best Stake.com Alternatives in 2026

You can find more details about each one of these sites below.

BC.Game - A Crypto-first Platform

BC.Game operates as a crypto-first sportsbook and casino platform, offering betting across 40+ sports including cricket, football, tennis, and esports. It supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and multiple altcoins, alongside INR methods like UPI and net banking for Indian users.

The sportsbook features in-play betting, early cash-out, and bet builder tools. New users get a multi-tier deposit bonus of 280% up to ₹357,491.24 + 20 free bets. Its casino includes provably fair originals and live dealer games. Among Stake similar sites, BC.Game appeals particularly to crypto bettors who want strong IPL coverage and faster blockchain withdrawals.

Parimatch - Great Cricket Coverage

Parimatch has built its Indian audience largely through cricket. During IPL and ICC matches, it offers more than basic match odds, with player markets, session bets, and live lines that move with every over. Football coverage is equally detailed, especially for top European leagues. Deposits are straightforward for Indian users, with UPI, bank transfer, and selected e-wallets commonly available.

The welcome offer is 150% up to ₹50,000 + a ₹300 free bet. Unlike many crypto-heavy sites like Stake.com, Parimatch leans more toward INR transactions, which makes it practical for players who prefer traditional payment methods over digital coins

Megapari - Best for E-sports

Megapari provides betting across 30+ sports, with strong live betting integration and esports coverage. The platform includes live streaming for selected matches, early cash-out, and detailed statistical dashboards for football and cricket.

Users opening a new account get a 200% bonus up to ₹49,000 on the first deposit. For payments, Megapari allows UPI, debit and credit cards, e-wallets, and selected cryptocurrencies, so Indian users aren’t restricted to one method.

The Android app follows the same structure as the desktop site, which makes navigation familiar rather than redesigned. Among Stake similar apps, Megapari is often preferred by bettors who follow European football and esports, as its market depth in those areas is noticeably broader than many cricket-heavy platforms.

BateryBet - A Solid Welcome Deal

BateryBet is a newer offshore betting platform targeting Indian users with interesting bonus structures and broad sportsbook coverage. It lists thousands of daily events, including cricket, kabaddi, football, and tennis, with live betting and bet builder features.

New users get 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 free spins as a welcome bonus on their first deposit, though wagering requirements apply. Deposits are supported through UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, crypto, and bank transfers. The mobile interface is delivered via APK or a progressive web app. As a Stake alternative, BateryBet focuses heavily on promotional incentives and localised INR transactions rather than crypto-exclusive systems.

1xBet - An All-round Sportsbook

1xBet is one of the largest global bookmakers, offering extensive cricket markets, including IPL, domestic Indian leagues, and international fixtures. The sportsbook features live betting, early settlement options, and in-house 1xGames titles like Crash and Plinko. Indian players have plenty of flexibility when it comes to payments, with 30+ options available, including UPI, net banking, popular e-wallets, and various cryptocurrencies.

The welcome offer can go as high as ₹70,000 when used with promo code 1GLIN. Compared to apps like Stake, 1xBet lists a noticeably wider range of markets, including niche leagues and alternative bet types, which tends to suit bettors who place frequent wagers and prefer having more event options in one place.

Why Look for Stake.com Alternatives or Apps?

Many users explore a Stake alternative to compare overall features, interface design, and betting experience. While Stake.com remains popular, Stake similar sites also offer different navigation styles, market layouts, and bonus structures.

Stake similar apps can vary in how they present live odds, how quickly bets are placed, and how smoothly the app performs on Android devices. Some users prefer platforms that support INR transactions, while others prioritise crypto-exclusive systems.

Exploring sites like Stake.com simply gives more flexibility in choosing what works best for each personal betting style.

What to Look for in a Crypto Betting Platform Like Stake.com?

When evaluating a Stake alternative, consider:

Strong sports coverage, including cricket, football, and esports

Decent live betting interface

Competitive odds

Welcome and reload bonuses

Fast and secure crypto withdrawals

Support for Indian payment options like UPI

Responsive customer support

A good platform should balance bonuses with smooth usability and reliable payouts.

Are Stake.com Similar Apps and Sites Safe to Use?

Safety matters when you’re comparing Stake similar apps, especially with offshore platforms.

Licensing: Legit betting sites usually list their regulator, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or Curaçao eGaming, in the footer. If licence details aren’t clearly shown, that’s something to question.

Reputation: Platforms that have operated for several years will have enough public feedback to assess. Instead of trusting one positive review, check recent comments about withdrawal timelines and customer support responses.

Payment security: Deposits and withdrawals shouldn’t feel uncertain. The site should run on a secure connection, show a clear transaction history inside your account, and mention realistic payout timelines.

Responsible gambling tools: Setting deposit limits or temporarily blocking the account should be made easily doable without jumping through hoops. If those controls are easy to access, that’s usually positive.

How to choose safely: Before joining any Stake alternative, go through the bonus terms properly. Wagering rules and withdrawal limits matter more than the headline offer.

FAQs

What is the best Stake.com alternative in India?

BC.Game and Parimatch are among the most popular Stake similar sites for Indian players due to crypto support and local payment methods.

Are apps like Stake.com legal in India?

It is safe to place bets on platforms like Stake.com which are recommended by us as we do thorough checks.

Which Stake.com similar site offers the best bonus?

BC.Game is known for competitive crypto bonuses, while Parimatch offers various sports welcome promotions.

Can I use UPI on Stake similar apps?

Some Stake similar apps, such as Parimatch and 1xBet, support UPI and other Indian payment methods.