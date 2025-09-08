South Africa vs Nigeria predictions: Injuries affect World Cup hopes

Our betting expert expects a close encounter between two familiar foes. South Africa should avoid defeat due to home form and secure a point.

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Best bets for South Africa vs Nigeria

Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals 1.46 on Stake

BTTS - Yes 2.05 on Stake

1x2 - Draw 2.95 on Stake

We expect a 1-1 draw.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

With a convincing 3-0 win over Lesotho on Matchday 7, South Africa are on track to automatically qualify for next year’s World Cup. Bafana Bafana last appearance at the finals was in 2010, when they hosted the tournament, and in 2002 before that.

However, they’re now three games away from the 2026 edition. They are certainly favourites to do it, since they lead Group C by a five-point difference. Bafana are actually six points ahead of Tuesday’s visitors and old rival, Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are at risk of missing out on a second consecutive final. With just 10 points from a potential 21, their campaign has been underwhelming.

That inconsistency has been reflected on markets tied to the Stake Promo Code, where Nigeria’s odds have lengthened compared to earlier in qualifying. They should back themselves to win this match after their 1-0 recent victory against Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s chances of winning are significantly reduced. This is because they arrived in South Africa without their talisman, Victor Osimhen, who suffered an injury after just 35 minutes in Saturday’s victory.

Clashes between these sides are hardly straightforward, as an underlying rivalry always resurfaces in tense situations like these. The visitors will be out of the race for a spot at the World Cup if they lose. Meanwhile, the hosts will qualify if they win.

Probable lineups for South Africa vs Nigeria

South Africa expected lineup: Williams; Mdunyelwa, Ndamane, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali; Aina, Fredrick, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyedika, Ndidi, Iwobi; Simon; Lookman, Arokodare

Head-to-heads point to a tight match

There’s little room for mistakes in close-fought encounters. Fireworks aren’t expected, especially since nobody wants to risk losing when there’s so much at stake.

Despite South Africa putting three past Lesotho last week, the Super Eagles are completely different opponents. Five of the last six head-to-heads have featured fewer than three goals, corresponding with both teams’ current form in World Cup qualifiers. It’s the type of trend that online betting sites highlight heavily, given how often these meetings stay tight and low scoring.

Four of Bafana’s seven qualifiers ended with the same result, as fewer than three goals have been scored. Nigeria have a low-scoring record in qualifying, as six of their seven games featured under three goals. This is a likely scenario on Tuesday evening.

South Africa vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - Under 2.5 goals 1.46 on Stake

Both sides to have enough firepower

While it may be a low-scoring affair, both teams are likely to score in this match. Nigeria have enough in their attack to break through the home defence at least once despite Osimhen’s absence.

Although Hugo Broos’s charges have tried to be resilient in defence, they’ve still conceded five goals in seven games. There’s only been one clean sheet across the last seven head-to-heads; both teams found the net in six of those clashes.

The last time South Africa kept a clean sheet at home was against the West Africans in 2014. Since then, they’ve always conceded when playing at home against the Super Eagles. The rivalry between these two suggests that both of them will score on Tuesday night.

South Africa vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes 2.05 on Stake

Formidable home form

South Africa and Nigeria are so evenly matched that it is difficult to pick the winner in a crucial match like this one. While Nigeria dominate the head-to-heads with seven wins across 13 meetings, the hosts have become hard to beat on home soil.

The Super Eagles last defeated Bafana at home in a friendly in 2013, but haven't won a competitive match in South Africa since 2008. Since then, there’ve been consecutive draws, indicating the quality of both sides.

Five draws in 13 meetings (38%), including their last three meetings on South African soil. This means that this match could feature the same result, especially since a World Cup place is at stake.