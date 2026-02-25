Indian bettors rarely stick to one platform anymore. Before IPL season or a major football tournament, most players quietly compare odds, bonuses, and withdrawal speeds across multiple apps. That’s why searches for sites like 1xBet continue to grow every year.

This isn’t about replacing one platform. It’s about comparing features. Some users prefer a lighter mobile app. Some want better in-play cricket markets. Others just want to see which platform is offering a stronger welcome bonus at the moment.

In the sections below, we break down a few 1xBet similar sites that Indian bettors regularly compare, looking at how deep their sports markets go, how well their apps actually perform during live matches, and how smoothly payments are handled.

Quick List of the Best 1xBet Similar Sites

If you want a direct shortlist without analysis, these are frequently compared sites like 1xBet in India:

Stake - Known for fast crypto withdrawals and clean UI

1Win - Competitive live odds and event coverage

Parimatch - Strong cricket focus with localised promos

BC.Game - Crypto-integrated sportsbook and casino

4Rabet - Indian friendly offers and payment support

Dafabet - Long-standing presence in the Indian market

Each of these 1xBet similar apps supports mobile betting and live markets, but the experience differs once you actually start placing bets.

Detailed Reviews of the Top Sites Like 1xBet

We break down the best features of each site below.

Stake - A Popular 1xBet Alternative for Modern Betting

Stake operates under a Curaçao licence and has built its brand around fast processing and minimal interface design. The sportsbook covers cricket, football, tennis, basketball and esports. During major cricket tournaments, the betting menu usually covers the essentials and then some, from simple match winner markets to player performance bets, run totals, session lines and live options that stay active throughout the game.

The in-play section tends to move quickly, which makes a difference in T20 matches where the numbers can change almost every delivery, and timing becomes part of the strategy. Cash-out is available in selected markets.

Stake’s main distinction is payment flexibility. It supports multiple cryptocurrencies alongside standard deposit methods. Crypto withdrawals are usually processed faster compared to traditional banking routes. It also offers a welcome bonus of 200% up to ₹120,000.

The mobile site is lightweight and works smoothly. For users who prioritise speed and performance over flashy promotions, Stake is a practical 1xBet alternative.

1Win - A Flexible Option Among 1xBet Similar Sites

1Win also operates under an international gaming licence and mirrors the broad market depth many players expect from major bookmakers.

Cricket isn’t limited to the IPL here. International tours, domestic fixtures and various T20 leagues are all part of the mix, and markets stay open before the toss and deep into the live action. Football coverage leans toward the major European leagues and Champions League games, with international qualifiers included as well.

There’s also live streaming on selected matches, so you can follow the game inside the same window instead of juggling two different apps. For regular bettors, that small detail makes a difference.

1Win frequently runs welcome bonuses and deposit promotions, which are updated seasonally. For new registrations, the welcome bonus is 500% up to ₹80,400. The Android app is relatively light and supports in-play notifications. For users who enjoy bonus-driven betting alongside competitive odds, 1Win stands out among 1xBet similar sites.

Parimatch - Strong Cricket Focus for Indian Users

Parimatch has actively marketed itself to Indian cricket fans. The sportsbook places cricket categories prominently, especially during IPL and ICC events. There’s also a welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹50,000, plus a ₹300 freebet.

Markets typically include match winner, player performance bets, totals, session markets, and handicaps. The interface organises markets in a way that is easy to navigate, even during live matches.

Parimatch supports multiple deposit options that are commonly used in India, including local banking methods. Withdrawal times usually depend on which payment method you use. Some options are processed faster than others, but overall, the platform has continued operating steadily in the Indian market without major disruptions.

Most of its promotions tend to align with the cricket calendar. During IPL or international series, you’ll often see free bet offers or deposit-based bonuses appear. For bettors who mostly follow cricket and don’t want a cluttered screen during live matches, Parimatch tends to feel more comfortable compared to many other apps like 1xBet.

Why Look for 1xBet Similar Sites or Apps?

Most users explore sites like 1xBet for comparison, not dissatisfaction. Different platforms structure markets differently. Some show deeper statistical data. Others prioritise simplified betting slips. Live betting interfaces also vary in responsiveness and layout.

1xBet similar sites may offer different odds margins for specific sports. During major cricket tournaments, even small odds differences matter to regular bettors. Similarly, 1xBet similar apps vary in design. Some are lighter and load faster on mid-range Android devices. Others offer more graphical dashboards and analytics.

Trying more than one platform helps users understand where they feel most comfortable placing bets.

What Makes a Good 1xBet Alternative?

When comparing 1xBet similar sites, Indian bettors usually look for:

Broad cricket and football coverage

Strong in-play betting markets

Competitive odds during IPL and major leagues

Transparent welcome and reload bonuses

Support for Indian payment systems, such as UPI or local bank transfer

Reasonable withdrawal processing time

Stable app performance during peak traffic

A strong alternative balances odds competitiveness, payment reliability, and platform usability.

Are 1xBet Similar Apps and Sites Safe to Use?

Safety on betting platforms isn’t decided by advertising. The way it runs, how smoothly things move, and how it handles transactions tell you far more than any homepage claim. If you’re looking for sites like 1xBet, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Regulatory backing : Most licensed platforms mention their details openly in the footer. It is not just about displaying a badge, but about identifying which authority oversees operations.

: Most licensed platforms mention their details openly in the footer. It is not just about displaying a badge, but about identifying which authority oversees operations. Stability over time : A platform that has operated through multiple cricket seasons without interruptions generally demonstrates operational continuity.

: A platform that has operated through multiple cricket seasons without interruptions generally demonstrates operational continuity. Transaction security : Encrypted connections and structured payment processing reduce exposure to financial risk.

: Encrypted connections and structured payment processing reduce exposure to financial risk. Clarity in promotional terms : Wagering conditions and limits should be readable and clearly defined, not hidden in vague language.

: Wagering conditions and limits should be readable and clearly defined, not hidden in vague language. User control mechanisms : Deposit limits and account restriction tools reflect a structured compliance framework.

: Deposit limits and account restriction tools reflect a structured compliance framework. Support responsiveness: Access to functional live support during peak match hours strengthens user confidence.

FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the best 1xBet alternative in India?

There isn’t one fixed answer, as it depends more on what your preferences are. Some players compare Stake and 4Rabet because of live odds movement. Others prefer Parimatch purely for cricket depth during IPL.

Are apps like 1xBet legal in India?

All the offshore platforms recommended by us accept Indian users under international licences. You can safely place bets on the operator sites recommended by us as we do thorough checks.

Which 1xBet similar site offers the best bonus?

During major tournaments, several 1xBet similar sites increase their welcome offers or add free bet campaigns. Comparing updated promotions on trusted portals is more practical than relying on fixed claims.

Can I use UPI on 1xBet similar apps?

Many platforms that operate in India support UPI or local banking channels, though availability can vary based on region and payment routing. Checking the withdrawal section before depositing is always recommended.