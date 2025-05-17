Sevilla vs Real Madrid Predictions: Los Blancos to Win an Open Contest

Get three Sevilla vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips from our football expert for this weekend’s La Liga fixture on 18th May at 10.30 PM.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win and Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.25 with 1xBet

Both Teams to score (Yes) at odds of 1.55 with 1xBet

Real Madrid by 1 (1st Half Winning Margin) at odds of 3.25 with 1xBet

We expect Real to win 2-1 in Carlo Ancelotti’s penultimate game.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Sevilla host Real Madrid this weekend, with their place in the league already secured. Meanwhile, Real prepare for their final away game of the season aware that the La Liga title is out of their hands.

Sevilla have been in terrible form since the start of the New Year as they’ve won only three games since January 25th. Also, they’ve picked up just five points across their last nine La Liga games and found themselves close to relegation.

Fortunately, a close 1-0 win over Las Palmas on Tuesday evening has mathematically guaranteed their safety, which eases the pressure of Los Blancos’s visit on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won eight of their last ten La Liga games and would have been close to the title had it not been for Barcelona’s stunning form. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won 50% of their away games this term and lost just four of their 18 trips away from the Spanish capital.

Probable Lineups for Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Sevilla Expected Lineup: Nyland; Sanchez, Carmona, Bade, Salas, Agoume, Sow, Suso, Lukebakio, Sambi Lokonga, Garcia Pascual

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Garcia, Ramon, Asencio, Guler, Bellingham, Ceballos, Modric, Endrick, Mbappe

Real to Win in an Entertaining Contest

Real Madrid showed courage when they came from behind to beat Mallorca 2-1 at home on Wednesday night. It seems that this victory has boosted their morale and helped them to move past the disappointment of their 4-3 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona last weekend.

Although Real would need a miracle to win the La Liga title, they aim to end the season on a high and give Carlo Ancelotti a proper send-off. The Italian head coach leaves this summer to coach the Brazilian national team.

Online betting sites offer special markets on Ancelotti's final games, with sentiment suggesting his players will be determined to deliver strong performances.

Sevilla have secured their place in La Liga with two games to play, so the stakes aren’t high for them. That’s why the more talented team will come out on top in what could be a closely contested match. Moreover, three or more goals have been scored in six of their last eight competitive meetings.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid to Win and Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.25 with 1xBet

Value on BTTS Despite Shortened Odds

Although we don’t usually like to back at odds as short as this, we’ll explain why this is one of our value bets this weekend. Firstly, both teams have scored in seven of their last eight competitive La Liga matches.

Secondly, Sevilla have managed to find the net in 83% of their home games despite their bad form across this season. Unsurprisingly, Real have only failed to score in 6% of their away games in 2024/25.

Also, since neither of them have much at stake, we expect them to be weaker at the back. That’s why we believe that a probability of just 64.51% for both teams to score is much lower than it should be.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.55 with 1xBet

Los Blancos to Lead by 1 at Halftime

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have scored first in more than two-thirds (67%) of their away games this season. However, only 22% of those matches have seen two or more goals scored in the first half.

It’s a similar story for Sevilla as over 1.5 first-half goals have occurred in only 28% of their home games this season.

We predict that Real will score first, but the game will not open fully until the second half. That’s why we’re happy to back Real to hold a one-goal lead at the break, most likely a 1-0 scoreline at a probability of just 30.77%.