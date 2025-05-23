Serie A Winner Odds: Time to Back Inter Ahead of Final Day Showdown?

A win would seal the title for Napoli, and there is nothing Inter can do about it. Should bettors side with the favourites or back the outsiders?

The Serie A title race is coming to a close. With one game left, Napoli and Inter are separated by one point.

Serie A Winner Odds Napoli 1.10 Inter 7.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

It’s Tense in Italy

Italy’s title race is intensifying. Napoli lead the way on 79 points, but Inter are right behind with 78 points.

Napoli had the chance to ease their way into the final day with a victory over Parma in their last fixture. However, a goalless draw meant two points were dropped, which gave Inter a chance to leapfrog Antonio Conte’s side.

However, Inter failed to beat Lazio in the penultimate game of the season. A 90th-minute penalty awarded to their opponents forced Simeone Inzaghi’s men to settle for a 2-2 draw and just one point.

Inter also have the Champions League final against PSG looming, which could divert their focus.

Napoli seem to be feeling the pressure, having failed to win in their last two matches. Before that, Conte’s team had won four on the bounce.

Meanwhile, after suffering two losses in a row that almost cost them the Scudetto, Inzaghi’s team have picked up the pace again. They’ve won two of their last three matches in Serie A.

With just one more game to decide the season, both teams will give their all on the final day. Napoli hold a slender one-point lead, which makes them the favourites, but can Inter pull off the unexpected?

How Might the Title Race Finish?

Only Napoli and Inter remain in contention for the Scudetto. Both clubs face off on Friday night, so the title will be decided in that match.

A win for Napoli would see them lift the trophy and leave Inter with no chance. This makes Napoli huge favourites. Most bookies offer very short odds on them to win the league outright.

Napoli’s last game is at home against Cagliari. The away side have only just secured safety for next season but have been in dreadful form lately. They have lost four of their last six matches.

Cagliari will also be up against the best defence in the league - Napoli have conceded only 27 goals this season. This is an average of 0.7 goals per match.

While the odds are short for Napoli to outright win the league, backing Conte’s team may be the smart choice.

Inter have the tougher test of the two as they have to travel to Como in the final match of the season. Cesc Fabregas’ side have been exceptional towards the end of the season as they have won six of their last seven games.

Inter’s result will be irrelevant if Napoli win their tie, which therefore makes them heavy outsiders. The odds on most bookies for Inter to outright win Serie A are high. Since the title rests entirely on Napoli’s result, backing Inter may not be the best decision.