Seattle Sounders vs PSG predictions: Seattle brace for PSG’s comeback

We’ve got three Seattle Sounders vs PSG predictions for this Club World Cup clash on Tuesday, 24th June.

Our Seattle Sounders vs PSG predictions back a strong PSG comeback when they face Seattle on Tuesday.

Best Bets for Seattle Sounders vs PSG

PSG -2 handicap at odds of 2.15 on 1xBet

Goal scored between 16-30 minutes at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

PSG to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

PSG are expected to beat Seattle Sounders 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Club World Cup has reached its final stages, and a surprising result on Matchday 2 has thrown Group B wide open.

PSG were the red-hot favourites to win this competition, but a shocking 1-0 defeat against Botafogo has put them at risk of ending up second in the group.

Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, face elimination unless a near miracle occurs. Their defeats against Botafogo and Atletico Madrid leave them dependent on a hefty win here and an Atletico Madrid defeat in the other group game to have any hope of advancing.

After their surprise defeat against Botafogo, PSG will likely be relieved to close their Group B campaign against the weakest side. They need to win this match and hope Botafogo lose to Atletico to progress as group winners. If not, they risk being on the same side of the knockout draw as Manchester City.

Probable Lineups for Seattle Sounders vs PSG

Seattle Sounders Expected Lineup: Frei, A. Roldan, Kim, Ragen, Bell, C. Roldan, Vargas, De La Vega, Rusnak, Kent, Musovski

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Barcola, Doue, Kvaratskhelia

Seattle face PSG’s backlash

What was expected to be a straightforward match for PSG on their way to topping Group B has now become far more important. Failing to win this game could result in their elimination from the tournament, so a strong response is anticipated.

It’s worth noting that PSG’s lineup against Botafogo was not at full strength. We saw what the full-strength side were capable of on Matchday 1 against Atletico, and a similar result seems likely here. Prior to Friday’s loss, PSG had won six games in a row, four of which were by a three-goal margin or more.

Now back to full strength and needing a win to have any chance of topping the group, the Parisians are good value to make amends for their recent setback. A convincing victory appears probable, so the handicap bet seems good value against a Seattle side who’ve lost four in a row.

Seattle Sounders vs PSG Bet 1: PSG -2 handicap at odds of 2.15 on 1xBet

PSG bring the early entertainment

Games involving PSG are typically never short of entertainment, particularly during a specific part of the first half. With the added incentive in this game and the fact they need to bounce back from Friday’s loss, we expect PSG to start on a strong note.

Their potential approach may also leave some openings for Seattle, who will be eager to cause problems on the counter attack. While the majority of expectations for this bet rest on PSG, their return to full strength increases the likelihood they will deliver.

Before the Botafogo game, six of PSG’s last seven matches had seen a goal in the 16-30 minute period, so there is a clear pattern to their games. Facing a Seattle side who’ve conceded 11 goals in their last four games, there should be plenty of opportunities in this time period.

Seattle Sounders vs PSG Bet 2: Goal scored between 16-30 minutes at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Big value in the multi-score market

It’s hard to see past a PSG victory here, but certain indicators suggest that a specific scoreline could be on the cards. Big wins have been rare in this tournament, and they’ve largely been against vastly inferior clubs - something Seattle can’t quite be classified as.

Seattle have conceded over three goals just once in their last 17 games, and not a single time in their last seven games. That makes a heavy PSG win less likely. With PSG expected to bounce back here, this game could showcase their dominance in a different kind of way.

Each of PSG’s last three wins has come with a clean sheet. Although only one of those came by a scoreline that would see this bet land, the high stakes of a tournament setting could see them take a slightly more cautious approach at times.