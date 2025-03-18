Rwanda vs Nigeria Predictions: Rwanda's Revival Continues

We’ve got Rwanda vs Nigeria predictions for this World Cup qualifier. Our expert expects Rwanda to draw 1-1 against Nigeria.

+

Rwanda vs Nigeria Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Rwanda vs Nigeria

Rwanda double chance at odds of 1.72 on Stake

Nigeria under 1.5 team goals at odds of 1.50 on Stake

Rwanda over 0.5 first-half goals at odds of 3.20 on Stake

Rwanda are expected to draw 1-1 against Nigeria.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This 2026 World Cup may still be over a year away, but the CAF qualifiers are already four games in.

Rwanda have never qualified for a World Cup finals, while Nigeria have played at six of the last eight tournaments - though they missed out on Qatar 2022.

Despite being major underdogs, Rwanda surprisingly sit top of Group C in the CAF qualification tables after four rounds. Only first place secures a spot at the 2026 World Cup, but FIFA’s #124-ranked side are currently well-positioned to make history.

Nigeria are considered a prominent footballing nation on the African stage and are the fifth-highest ranked African nation by FIFA. However, their qualification campaign hasn’t gone to plan so far, as they remain winless after four matches.

With Rwanda defying expectations and Nigeria desperate for a win, this game could provide exciting betting markets.

Probable Lineups for Rwanda vs Nigeria

Rwanda Expected Lineup: Ntwari, Omborenga, Manzi, Mutsinzi, Imanishimwe, Ruboneka, Bizimana, Mugisha, Dushimimana, Nshuti, Mugisha

Nigeria Expected Lineup: Okoye, Osayi-Samuel, Osho, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Onyeka, Onedika, Chukwueze, Boniface, Osimhen

Rwanda Prove Tough to Beat

On paper, this looks like an easy win for Nigeria, but that certainly won’t be the case here.

Following a strong start, Rwanda are now even more determined and are fighting for more than just pride in their qualification group. They only need one more win to match their best-ever tally in a World Cup qualification group. Bettors can explore odds and markets for this crucial clash on online betting sites.

This is the first meeting between these two sides in this qualifying campaign. However, they did meet in Africa Cup of Nations qualification last year.

Rwanda won the second of those games and drew the other, contributing to a run of just one loss in six meetings with Nigeria. However, four of those matches were draws, so a double chance bet is a safer option than an outright win.

Six of Nigeria’s last seven World Cup qualifiers have also ended level, while the other was a defeat to Benin.

Rwanda vs Nigeria Bet 1: Rwanda double chance at odds of 1.72 on Stake

Nigeria Face Challenges in Front of Goal

Nigeria have not scored more than once in any of their last seven World Cup qualifiers.

However, they found the net in all but one of those games, proving they can still be a threat in front of goal.

Nigeria boast a star-studded squad with plenty of attacking talent, but finding the right balance seems to be an issue for them.

Only one of their last six games against Rwanda saw them score more than once, so history suggests they may struggle in front of goal.

At home, Rwanda have only conceded more than once in their last six home World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda vs Nigeria Bet 2: Nigeria under 1.5 team goals at odds of 1.50 on Stake

A Fast Start from Rwanda

Rwanda have a track record of performing well in home World Cup qualifiers before half-time.

They found the net before the break in all of their last five home World Cup qualifiers where they scored.

On a similar note, they scored before half-time in eight of their last nine World Cup qualifiers, regardless of location.

Nigeria, meanwhile, tend to start slowly, having conceded before the break in their last four World Cup qualifiers.