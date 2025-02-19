Roma vs Porto Predictions: Roma to Reach the Last 16

We’ve got Roma vs Porto predictions for this Europa League play-off round clash. Our expert predicts a Roma win.

Roma vs Porto: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Roma vs Porto:

Roma to Win to nil at odds of 2.80 with 1xBet

Roma to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 with 1xBet

Artem Dovbyk anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.62 with 1xBet

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams:

Everything is still to play for in this Europa League knockout round play-off tie, with the score 1-1 on aggregate.

Roma haven’t fallen before the last 16 in this competition in well over a decade, so history is firmly on their side here. Losing at this stage would be no real surprise for Porto, who have fallen at this stage in two of their last three Europa League appearances.

Roma have shown signs of improvement under Claudio Ranieri, putting together some impressive form lately and losing just one of their last seven games. Their recent Europa League record is equally strong, with their home form standing out as particularly impressive.

Porto’s form can be viewed either way - they are unbeaten in six, but have only won two of those games. They are well off the pace in Liga Portugal and will have to improve their poor European away form to keep their Europa League hopes alive.

Probable Lineups for Roma vs Porto:

Roma Expected Lineup: Svilar, Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Kone, Paredes, Pellegrini, Saelemaekers, Tasende, Dovbyk, Shomurodov

Porto Expected Lineup: Costa, Djalo, Perez, Otavio, Moura, Varela, Eustaquio, Joao Mario, Pepe, Mora, Omorodion

Roma’s Defence Secures Victory

It is hard to look past Roma booking their spot in the last 16 here given the momentum they carry at the Stadio Olimpico. They are unbeaten in eight home games in all competitions and have impressively won seven of those matches.

Four of those victories were accompanied by a clean sheet, as were their last three European home wins. One of those was against a Portuguese side in Braga, who the Primeira Liga table would suggest are a similar level side to Porto.

Roma have also won 13 of their last 16 home matches in the Europa League. Under Claudio Ranieri, they have won five out of six at home in the competition.

Roma vs Porto Bet 1: Roma to Win to nil at odds of 2.80 with 1xBet

Roma’s Goal-Scoring Form to Continue

Of Roma’s aforementioned eight-match unbeaten home run, seven saw them net at least twice. For those willing to take a risk, five of those games saw Roma score at least three times, which is priced at 3.60 with 1xBet.

Roma have also netted 2+ goals in seven of their last 11 Europa League home games. They also rarely struggle to create chances and boast the seventh-largest xG total in the entire competition so far.

They have only scored once in their last four matches, but all four have been on the road, and their home form is notably stronger.

Roma vs Porto Bet 2: Roma to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 with 1xBet

Dovbyk to Leave His Mark

Artem Dovbyk has been Roma’s main source of goals for most of this season, and he could be so again here. He was rested in the weekend’s win against Parma, so he should be refreshed and eager to perform.

The Ukrainian is currently on a two-game scoring drought, but he hasn’t gone three matches without a goal in 2025.

Seven of his last 12 goals for Roma were scored in home games, and two of those came in the Europa League. Both of those opened the scoring, and if you believe he will do it again, he is priced at 5.50 with 1xBet.