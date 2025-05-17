Roma vs AC Milan Predictions: The Race for Europe Heats Up

Expert Roma vs AC Milan predictions for their Serie A clash this Monday. First goal and 1x2 markets offer excellent value.

Roma vs AC Milan Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Roma vs AC Milan

BTTS - Yes 1.64 with Stake

First goal - AC Milan to score first 2.31 with Stake

1x2 - Draw 3.70 with Stake

We predict a 1-1 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Roma missed their chance to qualify for the Champions League last week. Meanwhile, Juventus and Lazio have dropped points above them.

As it seems, Roma will qualify for the Europa Conference League. However, as Lazio faces Inter this weekend, three points could put them in the Europa League driving seat. However, AC Milan think the same as they currently occupy eighth place, three points behind I Lupi.

The visitors will have a realistic chance of getting into Europe next year if they leave the Stadio Olimpico with maximum points.

The stage is set for an exciting end to the Serie A season as this fixture is crucial to determine which Italian teams secure continental football next season.

The stage is set for an exciting end to the Serie A season as this fixture is crucial to determine which Italian teams secure continental football next season.

Probable Lineups for Roma vs AC Milan

Roma Expected Lineup: Svila, Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Rensch, Cristante, Kone, Angelino, Soule, Shomurodov, Dovbyk

AC Milan Expected Lineup: Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Jimenez, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Hernandez, Pulisic, Joao Felix, Jovic

Similar Records

There are very few differences between these teams in terms of their attack and defence. Roma have scored 51 goals and shipped 34 times, while Milan have netted 58 and conceded 40 across this season.

Both teams have scored in five of their last six head-to-heads. Therefore, this is a likely scenario at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

Claudio Ranieri’s side have scored at least once in their last 20 league games in a row, and they’ve kept clean sheets in nearly half of their home games (44%).

However, the Rossoneri have scored more goals away this season (30). Moreover, they have found the net in each of their last eight league games and scored at least twice in their last three.

These impressive away scoring statistics have influenced Milan's goal-scoring potential in this crucial match.

The Visitors to Strike First

AC Milan tend to strike first as they are the fourth-most efficient team in Serie A this season.

Out of their 18 fixtures away from home, Sérgio Conceição’s men have landed the first blow across 10 matches (56%). Meanwhile Roma have been vulnerable at home as they’ve conceded the first goal in eight of their 18 league games at the Stadio Olimpico (44%).

On top of that, the head-to-head record doesn’t look good for the hosts. They've shipped the first goal to Milan in five of their last six Serie A matches. The visitors have scored first in their last league fixture at this venue, as well.

Tough Nuts to Crack on Both Sides

Although both teams have struggled this season, the hosts have somewhat recovered under the guidance of Ranieri. Meanwhile, the visitors have decided to part ways with Conceição in the European summer, indicative of their frustrating results this term.

Roma are on an 11-game unbeaten run at home and have suffered just one league defeat in their last 20 games. Therefore, they won’t be easy to beat.

At the same time, the visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 league meetings with the hosts. Additionally, Milan have won the last three away games in Serie A.

Finally, three of the last five league battles between these two ended in a draw. This is likely to happen again on Monday.