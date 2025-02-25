Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Predictions: Can Sociedad Upset the Odds?

It’s no surprise that Real Madrid are the favourites as they travel to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey. Yet, can the hosts cause a first leg upset?

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

• Draw or Real Madrid and both teams to score at 2.20 on 1xBet

• Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.90 on 1xBet

• Kylian Mbappe as anytime goalscorer at 1.90 on 1xBet

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s difficult to see how Real Madrid could enter this game with more confidence. They have just comfortably beaten Girona, recently stuck three past Manchester City, and have lost only twice over the last 21 games. They have also won their last two games at Reale Stadium.

Sociedad are in decent goalscoring form, however, having found the net 14 times in their last six games - including three over the weekend. Their record against Los Blancos isn’t great, but they did win the last time they met in this competition.

Probable Lineups for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Real Sociedad Expected Lineup: Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Lopez, Zubimendi, Kubo, Olasagasti, Marin, Gomez, Oyarzabal

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Lunin, Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia, Ceballos, Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe

Los Blancos to Field Strong Lineup

The Copa del Rey has given Real a chance to give some playing time to those who have otherwise struggled for it. Arda Guler has been on the scoresheet, Endrick too. However, the semifinals call for a full-strength Los Blancos side.

Or nearly, at least. Fede Valverde may get a welcome break given that he has played more minutes across all competitions than anybody else at the club. Other than that, Carlo Ancelotti is likely to take this game seriously – and that’s a concern for the hosts.

Txuri-Urdin, with the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Brais Mendez and Takefusa Kubo, have the ability to score - but can they score more than they concede? Sociedad have seen over 2.5 goals scored in all of their last five matches, as well as BTTS in three of them. Real Madrid may think they can wrap up the tie at home, so a double chance may be worth considering. Before placing your bet, don’t forget to use a 1xBet Promo Code to maximize your potential winnings.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Draw or Real Madrid and both teams to score at 2.20 on 1xBet

Sociedad’s Fighting Chance

They may be going against the might of Real Madrid, but Imanol Alguacil will be confident his side can compete on Wednesday. They have been formidable at home, winning 11 of their last 13. They have won five in a row at Reale Stadium across all competitions. Only four teams have stopped them from scoring on their own patch - but unfortunately one of them was Los Blancos.

Fascinatingly, Alguacil’s men have the lowest BTTS ratio in La Liga this season, sitting at just 20% over 25 games – that’s only five matches. However, when you include the Copa del Rey and Europa League, that ratio jumps to 57% over the last seven games. Real may have a potentially devastating attack, but with one clean sheet in seven, they are vulnerable. Before placing your bets, be sure to explore different online betting sites to find the most competitive odds on this matchup.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.90 on 1xBet

Real Madrid's Hero Against Manchester City

With 27 goals to his name already, Kylian Mbappe has made a pretty good start to life with Los Merengues. While only one of those has come in the Copa del Rey so far, with 14 in his last 12, it is hard to bet against him. He is always a potential game-changer.

It remains to be seen whether Real’s top scorers in the tournament - Endrick, Luka Modric, Valverde or Guler - will feature in this one. However, after his City hat-trick, Mbappe feels like an obvious choice, especially at this stage of the competition.

Vini Junior (2.50) could also be a good option, or Oyarzabal (3.50) for Sociedad. Additionally, could Kubo (3.80) strike to haunt his old club? Our Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid predictions suggest there could well be goals in this one, it’s just a matter of identifying where they will come from.