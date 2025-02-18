Real Madrid vs Man City Predictions: Can Guardiola Have the Final Say?

We’ve got Real Madrid vs Manchester City predictions for this decisive UEFA Champions League fixture. Manchester City have a big task on their hands.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Either Real Madrid or Manchester City will be eliminated from this year’s Champions League competition, and there is one very clear favourite to progress. Los Blancos’ turnaround at the Etihad Stadium has set them on the right track, and now they just need to seal the deal.

Their results have been inconsistent lately, as they have won just two of their last five. However, they will be confident playing at home.

City’s recent struggles give the hosts a reason to be optimistic. They may have thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 in their last Premier League game, but they have often struggled this season. One win in six UCL games proves that.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid Expected Lineup:

Courtois, Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Ceballos, Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius

Manchester City Lineup:

Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Stones, Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Marmoush, Haaland

Real Madrid A Major Goal Threat

First things first, Real Madrid don’t lose many games. They have lost just three times over their last 20 fixtures across all competitions, but there is another key stat to consider. They have scored 57 goals in those 20 games and have only failed to score once.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side only kept six clean sheets in that timeframe, and with City scoring in 15 consecutive matches, BTTS seems very likely. Both teams have scored in 100% of Real’s home games in the UCL this season, and the Cityzens have only failed to score in two.

If you prefer to play it safe, you can opt for a double chance route, but the hosts are also priced at 1.83 to win outright. A draw is available at 4.33, and given that would be enough for the hosts, it is not out of the question.

Can City Upset the Odds?

Every market points towards a home victory, whether in normal time or purely in terms of advancing to the next round.

Real Madrid are the ultimate heavyweights in this competition, and they often manage to find a way – no matter the odds. Therefore, with everything stacked in their favour right now, it’s hard to see an upset on the cards.

However, the goals market could be worth considering, purely given the goalscoring habits of the two teams involved. 55% of Real’s La Liga games have ended with over 3.5 goals, and that figure increases to 67% in the UCL. City, meanwhile, are at 58% and 80% respectively – with their first-leg meeting ending 3-2.

Pep Guardiola’s men must push forward after surrendering an excellent position in that fixture, which will create spaces for their opponents to exploit.

Mbappe to Work His Magic

Kylian Mbappe scored a vital goal at the Etihad when the two sides met earlier this month, and he has been in sensational form to start 2025. He has scored in all but two of his last 10 games, getting 11 goals along the way, and he will be desperate to keep that going. Could City face the sharp end of his sword once again?

Erling Haaland is priced at 2.09 for an anytime goal, while the weekend’s hat-trick hero can be found at 2.90. Vinicius Junior hasn’t had the best start of time in front of goal lately, but he is still priced at 1.96 for this one. If you are backing another big Jude Bellingham moment, he is priced at 3.10.

However, Mbappe feels the most likely to strike again after entering into the competition’s top 10 scorers of all time, and Guardiola will be very wary of that.